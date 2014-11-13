MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell and Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi have held talks in which both agreed that all efforts should be made to stabilize international oil markets, Mexico's government said on Thursday.

During a visit to Mexico, Naimi broke months of silence on Wednesday to reaffirm Saudi Arabia's longstanding policy of seeking stable global markets, dismissing talk of a "price war" but offering no insight on his response to tumbling crude prices. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Writing by Dave Graham)