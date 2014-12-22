DUBAI Dec 22 Saudi Arabia is prepared to
increase its oil output and claim a bigger market share to meet
the demands of any new customers, Monday's edition of the
Saudi-owned al-Hayat newspaper quoted the kingdom's oil minister
as saying.
Asked if Saudi Arabia wanted to maintain a market share of
9.7 million barrels per day, Ali al-Naimi told the newspaper:
"Yes, unless a new client comes along and then we may increase
it."
The remark was one of the strongest signals yet that the
world's top oil exporter has no intention of cutting output in
the face of sliding oil prices, and is instead willing to use
its low cost of production to win market share from non-OPEC
competitors which it blames for the price collapse.
At an Arab oil producers' conference in Abu Dhabi on Sunday,
Naimi said Saudi Arabia would not cut output to prop up oil
markets even if non-OPEC nations did so, and that the best way
to address conditions in the oil market was to "let the most
efficient producers produce".
In the interview published on Monday, Naimi said: "Based on
the analysis we have done, we will not cut output at OPEC."
He also denied media reports that he had debated oil policy
with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak at a meeting on the
sidelines of the late November OPEC conference in Vienna.
He recalled that the head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft
Igor Sechin had spoken for 30 minutes on the oil
industry in his country and concluded by saying: "We cannot cut
anything because our wells are old and if we reduced their
output they will not produce again."
Naimi said he ended the meeting when Novak confirmed that
his country was not willing to cut output. "I did not ask him
any question and I don't know who reported this talk," al-Hayat
quoted Naimi as saying.
The minister also dismissed the idea that lower oil prices
could result in a Saudi budget deficit this year, saying the
kingdom currently had no debt and was ready to borrow if
necessary.
"The banks are loaded and we can borrow from them while
maintaining cash reserves," he said.
Asked if Gulf Arab oil producers were in a position to put
up with the lower oil prices for two or three years if
necessary, he said they could.
