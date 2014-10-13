(Updates detail, prices, comment)
By Ron Bousso and Joshua Schneyer
LONDON/NEW YORK Oct 13 Saudi Arabia is quietly
telling the oil market it would be comfortable with much lower
oil prices for an extended period, a sharp shift in policy that
may be aimed at slowing the expansion of rival producers
including those in the U.S. shale patch.
Some OPEC members including Venezuela are clamouring for
production cuts to push oil prices back up above $100 a barrel.
But Saudi officials have given a different message in
meetings with investors and analysts: the kingdom, OPEC's
largest producer, will accept oil prices below $90 per barrel,
and perhaps down to $80, for as long as a year or two, according
to people who have been briefed on the recent conversations.
The discussions, some in New York over the past week, offer
the clearest sign yet that the kingdom is setting aside its
longstanding de facto aim of holding prices at around $100 a
barrel for Brent crude in favour of retaining market
share in years to come.
The Saudis appear to be betting lower prices - which could
strain the finances of some members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries - will be necessary to pave the
way for higher revenue in the medium term, by curbing new
investment and further increases in supply from places like the
U.S. shale patch or ultra-deepwater, according to the sources,
who declined to be identified due to the private nature of the
discussions.
The conversations with Saudi officials did not offer any
specific guidance on whether - or by how much - the kingdom
might agree to cut output, a move many analysts are expecting in
order to shore up a global market that is producing
substantially more crude than it can consume. Saudi Arabia pumps
around a third of OPEC's oil, or about 9.7 million barrels a
day.
Asked about coming Saudi output curbs, one Saudi official
responded "What cuts?", according to one of the sources.
Also uncertain is whether the Saudi briefings to oil market
observers represent a new tack it is committed to, or a talking
point meant to cajole other OPEC members to join Riyadh in
eventually tightening the taps on supply.
One source not directly involved in the discussions said the
kingdom does not necessarily want prices to slide further, but
is unwilling to shoulder production cuts unilaterally and is
prepared to tolerate lower prices until others in OPEC commit to
action.
OPEC ANGST
With most other members of the cartel unable or unwilling to
reduce their own output, the group's next meeting on Nov. 27 is
set to be its most difficult in years. OPEC has agreed to cut
production only a handful of times in the past decade, most
recently in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
On Friday, Venezuela - one of the cartel's most
price-sensitive members - became the first to call openly for
emergency action even earlier. Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez
said "it doesn't suit anyone to have a price war, for the price
to fall below $100 a barrel".
On Sunday, Ali al-Omair, oil minister of Saudi Arabia's core
Gulf ally Kuwait, appeared to be the first to articulate the
emerging view of OPEC's most influential member, saying output
cuts would do little to prop up prices in the face of rising
production from Russia and the United States.
"I don't think today there is a chance that (OPEC) countries
would reduce their production," state news agency KUNA quoted
him as saying.
Omair said that prices should stop falling at around $76 to
$77 a barrel, citing production costs in places such as the
United States, where a shale oil boom has unexpectedly reversed
dwindling output and pushed production to its highest level
since the 1980s.
Saudi oil officials have made no public comments on the
deepening swoon in markets. Senior officials did not reply to
questions from Reuters about recent briefings.
DON'T BE SURPRISED BELOW $90
Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures have fallen
steadily for almost four months, dropping 23 percent from a June
high of over $115 a barrel as fears of a Mideast supply
disruption ebbed, U.S. shale production boomed and demand from
Europe and China showed signs of flagging.
Brent fell below $88 a barrel on Monday, hitting its lowest
in almost four years, after news of the Saudi and Kuwaiti
statements.
"In light of these comments, one should not expect any OPEC
output cuts before the Nov. 27 meeting," said Bjarne Schieldrop,
chief commodity analyst at SEB in Oslo.
An OPEC delegate from outside the core Gulf Arab group said
he did not think OPEC would cut output at the November meeting
but added he believed the Saudis should cut output unilaterally:
"The question should be posed to Saudi Arabia".
The growing difference in opinions means OPEC is heading for
its most tense meeting since mid-2011 when it failed to agree on
an increase in output despite a loss of Libyan production.
Until recently, Gulf OPEC members have been saying that the
price dip was a temporary phenomenon, betting on seasonal demand
in winter to prop up prices. But a growing number of oil
analysts now see the latest slide as something more than a
seasonal downswing; some say it is the start of a pivotal shift
to a prolonged period of relative abundance.
Rather than fight the decline in prices and cede market
share in the face of growing competition, Saudi Arabia appears
to be preparing traders for a sea change in prices.
The Saudis want the world to know that "nobody should be
surprised" with oil under $90 a barrel, according to one of the
people. Another source suggested that $80 a barrel may now be an
acceptable floor for the kingdom, although several other
analysts said that figure seemed too low. Brent has averaged
around $103 since 2010, trading mostly between $100 and $120.
While the latest discussions are the bluntest efforts yet to
signal the shift in Saudi strategy, early signs had already
begun sending shivers through the oil market. In early October
the kingdom cut its official selling prices more sharply than
expected in a bid to maintain customers in Asia, widely seen as
the opening shots in a price war for Asian customers.
"Riyadh's political floor on oil prices is weakening,"
Robert McNally, a White House adviser to former President George
W. Bush and president of the Rapidan Group energy consultancy,
wrote in a note to clients following a trip to Saudi last month.
McNally said he is not aware of any specific Saudi price or
timing strategy, but told Reuters that Saudi Arabia "will accept
a price decline necessary to sweat whatever supply cuts are
needed to balance the market out of the U.S. shale oil sector."
As that message began to dawn last week, the price rout
quickened, with Brent lurching to its lowest level since 2010.
"Until about three days ago the absolute and total consensus
in the market was the Saudis would cut," said McNally. That is
no longer a foregone conclusion, he said. "The market suddenly
realises it is operating without a net."
(Additional reporting by Rania el Gamal in Dubai and Timothy
Gardner in Washington; editing by Jonathan Leff, Christopher
Johnson and Jason Neely)