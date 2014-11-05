By Eyanir Chinea
| PORLAMAR, Venezuela
PORLAMAR, Venezuela Nov 5 Saudi Oil Minister
Ali al-Naimi and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez have
arrived at a climate conference on Venezuela's Margarita Island
and were expected to meet later on Wednesday.
"Of course we're going to meet. We're great friends!"
Ramirez told reporters in brief comments after his arrival at
Porlamar, the main city of Margarita on Wednesday.
Naimi apparently arrived on Tuesday.
Though recently appointed foreign minister, Ramirez, the
former oil minister and head of state oil company PDVSA, remains
Venezuela's OPEC delegation head and has led calls for an
emergency meeting due to global price declines.
Ramirez said he and Naimi would discuss "climate change,"
but didn't answer whether they would also discuss OPEC policy.
Debate over oil price policy is at a critical stage ahead of
the next scheduled meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries at the end of this month.
After his Venezuela visit, Naimi plans to be in Acapulco,
Mexico, for a major natural gas conference.
Although the stated purpose is not to discuss oil prices,
his travel plans come at a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia and
OPEC, which is working out how to respond to a deepening global
supply glut.
The trip has evoked memories of the late 1990s, when Naimi
helped broker a deal with Venezuela and Mexico to curb
production and revive prices that had fallen nearly $10 a
barrel.
But while Venezuela has already begun pressing for output
curbs, the oil cartel's core Gulf members have indicated they
see no need for action.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and
Leslie Adler)