MELBOURNE Oct 23 Oil Search Ltd said
it would start paying out up to 50 percent of its core net
profit in dividends, as liquefied natural gas exports from Papua
New Guinea are set to quadruple the company's output next year.
Following a strategic review, the company said on Thursday
it has stakes in fields with enough gas to fill at least two and
potentially three new LNG units, called trains, in Papua New
Guinea.
"These trains offer excellent economic returns, even if a
weaker LNG pricing environment emerges," Oil Search said in its
quarterly production report.
The Papua New Guniea LNG project, operated by ExxonMobil
Corp, started shipping ahead of schedule in May,
initially selling into the LNG spot market as it ramped up its
two trains to full capacity.
It delivered its first long-term contract cargo in September
and expects all of its long-term contracts to begin by the end
of this year.
"We see ongoing robust LNG demand from the Asia-Pacific
region, with PNG in a highly competitive position to capture
these emerging and growing LNG markets," the company said.
In its effort to gain access to more gas for LNG expansions
in Papua New Guinea, Oil Search bought into the Elk and Antelope
fields, controlled by InterOil earlier this year and has
challenged InterOil's sale of a stake in the fields to
French giant Total SA.
Arbitration of that dispute begins in late November and a
decision is expected in the first quarter of 2015, Oil Search
said.
