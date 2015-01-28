MELBOURNE Jan 29 Papua New Guinea oil and gas
producer Oil Search Ltd, which tripled production in
2014, is now looking to cut spending in the wake of the near 60
percent drop in crude prices since June, it said on Thursday.
Oil Search enjoyed strong growth in 2014 thanks to the
start-up of exports from the Papua New Guinea liquefied natural
gas (LNG) project, operated by ExxonMobil Corp, but gas
prices are linked to oil, forcing it to cut its 2015 budget.
"In light of the material decline in the oil price in recent
months, the company is reviewing the outcomes of the recent
strategic review in order to prioritise investment and drive
cost and capital efficiency throughout the business," Oil Search
said in its quarterly report.
It would remain focused on expanding the LNG project and
developing the Elk and Antelope fields, Papua New Guinea's
biggest undeveloped gas fields, co-owned by InterOil Corp
and France's Total SA.
Oil Search had close to $1 billion in cash and $4.4 billion
in debt as of December 2014.
"The company remains resilient and well positioned to
weather the lower oil price environment, with the majority of
our production portfolio profitable at current oil prices," it
said.
Annual production in 2014 grew to 19.27 million barrels of
oil equivalent (mmboe), in line with the company's forecast and
more than doubling revenue to $1.6 billion.
It expects 2015 production to rise to between 26 and 28
mmboe.
Oil Search warned it expects to book impairment charges of
up to $200 million on the value of some of its Papua New Guinea
exploration license and some Middle East and North African
assets as a result of the price slump.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul. Editing by Andre Grenon)