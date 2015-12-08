* Woodside gives up on winning PNG government support

* Oil price slump could spawn better opportunities - investor

* Oil Search shares sink 18 pct, Woodside hits 7-yr low (Adds analyst, investor comments, share price reactions)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Dec 8 Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Tuesday formally scrapped its $8 billion all-share proposal to take over Oil Search Ltd, which was rebuffed in September, and said it was not chasing any other deal to merge with its target.

The statement came after speculation Woodside was looking to snare the Papua New Guinea government's 9.8 percent stake in Oil Search to get a foot in the door of the PNG oil and gas producer, coveted for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets.

"Woodside is not pursuing any alternative transactions to combine the businesses," it said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

Oil Search shares, which have sharply outperformed rivals this year, slumped nearly 18 percent to their lowest since August, with the takeover premium evaporating.

Woodside's shares fell more than 4 percent to a seven-year low, but held up better than other energy producers on a day when oil prices hit their lowest since February 2009.

"Clearly investors will see this as a positive, the fact that they're not going to raise the bid," said Neil Beveridge, an analyst with Bernstein in Hong Kong. "You're in an environment where cash is king, and balance-sheet strength is everything."

Cashed up but forced to defer its own expensive growth plans due to weak LNG prices, Woodside had been chasing Oil Search for its 29 percent stake in the PNG LNG project, considered one of the world's lowest cost, expandable LNG projects.

Analysts said the decision to walk away probably reflected the fact that Woodside was unable to win support from Oil Search's top shareholders, Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Corp and the PNG government, without sweetening its offer, which would not make sense in a depressed oil market.

"If you think the oil price is going to go lower, there might be better opportunities," said Andrew Forster, senior investment officer at Argo Investments, which owns shares in Woodside.

Oil Search rejected the one-for-four takeover plan, worth A$11.6 billion when it was announced in September, calling it too cheap. Its shares last traded at A$6.34, valuing the company at A$9.7 billion.

It reiterated on Tuesday it was focused on its low-cost operations in PNG, where its output could double in the early 2020s, working with giants ExxonMobil Corp and France's Total SA on two "world class" LNG projects.

($1 = 1.3768 Australian dollars)

