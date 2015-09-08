MELBOURNE, Sept 8 Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer, said on Tuesday it has approached smaller rival Oil Search Ltd with an all-share takeover plan, worth A$11.6 billion ($8 billion) based on Monday's close.

Oil Search is coveted for its 29 percent stake in the PNG LNG project, which started producing last year and is considered one of the lowest cost, expandable LNG projects in the world.

"Clearly, Oil Search shareholders are entitled to an offer which adequately reflects this value potential," Oil Search said in a statement to the Australian market, adding that it would review the proposal.

Woodside has offered one of its shares for every four Oil Search shares, subject to gaining a period of exclusivity to look at the company's books and securing support from key stakeholders.

"The company wishes to emphasise that there is no guarantee that a binding poroposal can be agreed between the parties," Oil Search said.

($1 = 1.4415 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)