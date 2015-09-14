* Oil Search highlights strong finances, operations, growth
* Oil Search saw no benefits from teaming with Woodside
* Woodside says surprised Oil Search did not want to meet
* Woodside, Oil Search shares drop then rebound
(Adds Oil Search chairman, Woodside shareholder comments)
By Sonali Paul
SYDNEY, Sept 14 Oil Search Ltd on
Monday rebuffed an $8 billion takeover proposal from Australia's
biggest energy company Woodside Petroleum Ltd as far
too cheap, although it left the door open to higher offers.
Woodside last week sought exclusive talks with the Papua New
Guinea-focused oil and gas producer on a one-for-four share
offer, conditional on support from key stakeholders, including
the PNG government.
The rejection is a blow to Woodside, which is chasing low
cost liquefied natural gas assets in PNG at a time when the
company has little new output due to start this decade and its
undeveloped projects face challenges in a world of cheap oil.
"The proposal from Woodside from every which way we looked
at it grossly undervalued Oil Search," Oil Search Chairman Rick
Lee told Reuters.
Oil Search said it was in a strong financial position and
highlighted its low-cost operations in PNG, where its output
could double in the early 2020s working with giants ExxonMobil
Corp and France's Total SA on two liquefied
natural gas projects.
Lee said there were unlikely to be any benefits in putting
the two companies together, and the board saw Woodside's plan to
create a regional LNG champion conflicting with Oil Search's
long history as PNG's national energy champion.
The company and its partners did not need Woodside's
operational or liquefied natural gas marketing expertise, Lee
told analysts on a conference call.
Shareholders found Woodside's proposal unattractive, he
added. Oil Search is nearly one-fourth owned by the PNG
government and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment
Corp.
"If any proposals are tabled in the future that reflect
compelling value for Oil Search shareholders, we will engage on
them," Lee said.
Woodside declined to comment on whether it was considering
another approach.
"Woodside is surprised and disappointed that the board of
Oil Search has rejected the proposal without meeting with
Woodside to understand the benefits of the opportunity or to
negotiate the terms of a possible merger," it said in a
statement to the stock exchange.
Credit Suisse estimated Woodside would have to pay between
A$9 and A$10 a share, or at least A$13 billion ($9.2 billion),
to snare Oil Search, well above its A$11.4 billion value on
Monday.
The PNG government last year bought its 9.8 percent stake in
Oil Search for A$8.20 a share, so it's unlikely it would sell
for less than that.
"The door's been closed pretty firmly in their face," Credit
Suisse analyst Mark Samter said.
Investors said Woodside shareholders had little to gain from
paying a bigger premium and said they doubted Woodside would
sweeten its offer.
"They're seen not to have been frivolous in the past with
their bid prices. For that reason, I think they're most likely
to walk away from a tie-up with Oil Search," said Simon
Mawhinney, chief investment officer at Allan Gray, which owns
Woodside shares.
Both companies' shares initially fell about 3 percent on
Monday after the proposal was rejected, with Woodside hitting a
near seven-year low. Both recovered to trade up around 0.1
percent.
($1 = 1.4104 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen
Coates)