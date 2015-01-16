FREEPORT, Texas Jan 16 Enterprise Products
Partners said on Friday its Seaway Twin pipeline may not
run at full capacity for the time being on low oil prices.
It is running at 200,000-250,000 barrels per day (bpd) now,
versus capacity of 450,000 bpd, Enterprise COO Jim Teague said.
The line connects to Enbridge's Illinois-to-Oklahoma
Flanagan South and is part of a network that is ramping up and
carrying crude from Canada to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners.
With access to the Texas gulf coast, Enbridge CEO Al Monaco
said the company may look at crude projects that link over to
St. James Louisiana, an important logistics hub.
