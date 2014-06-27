LONDON, June 27 Energy firms need to start
delegating properly to the companies they employ as contractors
and have confidence in them if they are serious about their
cost-cutting mantra, Kristian Siem, chairman offshore oil
services firm Subsea 7 said.
Big oil companies, such as Shell and BP, are
cutting spending this year to save cash for dividends, in
response to shareholder demands for bigger returns after years
of rapid spending growth and cost inflation.
Investment bank Barclays estimates that spending by major
oil groups will fall 0.4 percent globally this year, ending
three years of growth, with the North Sea suffering the most.
Despite the emphasis on costs, Siem says there is a lot of
duplication in the engineering sphere partly because of
increased regulation in the wake of BP's Gulf of Mexico oil
spill. Oil firms employ contractors but many also put their own
people on the same job, continually double-checking the work.
"We have seen a trend in the last few years, partly
influenced by (BP's) Macondo (accident), of more regulations,
more requirements from authorities to make checks and duplicate
efforts," Siem, also the Chairman of Siem Industries, which owns
a fifth of Subsea 7, said.
"Our organisation is working flat out communicating its work
to the client rather than getting on with the work. It takes two
engineers to do one job because one is sitting on the back of
other," said Siem, 64, who has spent more than 40 years working
in the oil and gas sector, including more than a decade on the
board of drilling firm Transocean until 2008.
"We once had a UK client - Venture Production - that used
Subsea 7 as their engineering department," said Siem, sitting in
his low-key London office, decorated with pictures of ships,
including subsea construction vessels and old cruise ships he
used to own.
"When we eliminated the duplication and interference, the
operator had lower costs and we had a higher margin."
Subsea 7, which focuses on deepwater engineering and
construction, is one of the industry's biggest firms in the
sector with activities focused around Brazil, the North Sea, the
Gulf of Mexico and southeast Asia.
Siem said he was not overly concerned about the budget cuts
by energy firms because spending was still high.
"It's a reduction from a very high level and the reduction
is typically less than 10 percent and in most cases less than 5
percent. It's not major," said Siem, whose previous jobs also
included running oil services firm Kvaerner, which
specialises in building heavy equity equipment for the sector.
He predicted continued high activity for the oilfield
services business, particularly in the deepwater market, as new
plays open up around the African coast in places like Ghana and
Mozambique.
He said the drop in oil company spending on offshore oil and
gas might even be healthy for some markets such as the North
Sea, where the slowdown has already eased pressure on runaway
costs for everything from people to equipment.
Costs have risen sharply across the sector, partly due to a
shortage of engineering capacity, and North Sea operators have
suffered the most as their already high costs have increased
faster than average.
RIG MARKET AT RISK
The drilling rig market, which Subsea 7 is not involved in,
is more likely to feel pain from oil company cuts. It is facing
big drop in contract rates because of lower-than-expected
activity and an oversupply of vessels.
"I don't think the demand will increase sufficiently to take
the increase in the supply and if I'm right, you'll have more
supply than demand and then rig rates will collapse," Siem said.
Although utilisation in the market is around 97 percent,
more than a dozen rigs come off contract or enter the market
without contracts in the next quarter, leaving the market
greatly oversupplied.
Another several dozen brand new rigs, ordered during the
period of record earnings, are set to come on to the market in
the next three years and many have no contracts.
Ultradeep-water rig rates have fallen from a peak of around
$625,000 a day to the $525,000-$550,000 range now and analysts
see them dropping further with estimates ranging from $400,000
to $475,000.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Jane Merriman)