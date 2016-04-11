* Weak oil prices slash spending by big energy companies
By Aradhana Aravindan and Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, April 12 Marine and offshore
engineering companies are turning to cruise ships, fishing
vessels or even sea-based wind farms to keep their earnings
afloat as weak oil prices slash new spending by big energy
companies.
Many companies that have focused on building or chartering
vessels to support offshore drilling and exploration have seen
orders and charter rates tumble following a two-thirds drop in
oil prices since mid-2014, pushing them to diversify.
Singapore-listed Vard Holdings last month signed a
letter of intent to build four luxury expedition cruise ships
for French company Ponant. The vessels are designed to carry
thrill seekers to the polar regions and remote ports that are
inaccessible to most ships.
Vard has over the last few years mainly catered to the
energy sector, but wants to grow its non-oil business that
includes research and naval vessels.
"We need to - and we want to - reactivate that and make that
a much bigger part of the business, now that the oil and gas
market is down," said Holger Dilling, an executive vice
president at Vard, which is majority-owned by Italian ship
builder Fincantieri.
Oil and gas made up 80 percent of the business over the past
five years, but this could fall to 40 percent over the next two
years, Dilling said.
Another problem for the industry is a glut of offshore
supply vessels (OSVs) that serve oil rigs.
The number of such vessels rose 83 percent between January
2008 and June 2015, whereas the number of drillships, jackups
and semisubmersibles increased only 38 percent, IHS Energy data
shows.
The global OSV fleet will rise by another 9-18 percent this
year, on top of the 4,400 ships already operating, according to
ship broker Banchero Costa.
Charter rates have dropped by two-thirds for some vessels in
the last two years, from between $17,000-$20,000 a day in March
2014 to around $6,000 now, according to shipping services firm
Clarkson.
With so many vessels lying idle, three Australian companies,
including shipbuilding project management firm Silverstar
Marine, have partnered to convert some into luxury explorer
vessels complete with a helideck in order to target well-heeled
customers.
CLEAN ENERGY
"It's very important for (firms) to diversify, given that
most industry players are expecting lower-for-longer oil
prices," said Joel Ng, an equity analyst at KGI Fraser
Securities.
"It will not be enough to offset the losses from oil and
gas, it will just cushion a bit."
The offshore renewables industry is also fast becoming a
target market as countries such as China boost their clean
energy capacities.
Singapore-based Ezion Holdings, which owns service
rigs and liftboats used in offshore construction and maintenance
projects, signed a joint venture in February with a Chinese
state-owned enterprise to support offshore windfarms.
China plans to increase its installed offshore wind capacity
to 30 gigawatts by 2020 from just 2.5 gigawatts at present,
according to brokerage DBS Vickers Securities.
The broker said a liftboat could help install 200 megawatts
of offshore wind capacity a year, meaning that up to 30
liftboats could be required over the next five years.
Windfarm support vessels and a luxury river cruise vessel
are among new contracts won by Triyards Holdings,
which has branched out since its listing in 2012 when its order
book was almost 100 percent from oil and gas clients.
"It has always been our strategy to have a diversified
pipeline of new building projects," Triyards, majority-owned by
oilfield service firm Ezra Holdings, said in an email.
It is one of many shipbuilding and offshore support firms
that operate out of hub Singapore. Output from the marine and
offshore engineering sector dropped 21 percent to S$19.6 billion
($14.5 billion) in 2015, preliminary data from the Economic
Development Board shows.
"Singapore firms face competition from other contract hungry
shipyards and operators that already have orders to build and
provide ships to wind farm projects," said Ralph Leszczynski,
head of research at ship broker Banchero Costa in Singapore.
