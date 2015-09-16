* Customers have slashed $200 billion worth of projects
LONDON, Sept 16 Peter Rose's problem of
uncertainty is typical for the oil and gas services industry at
the moment. New orders have dried up and he has no idea how
profitable his firm will be next year and beyond.
The outlook for companies such as Hunting, where
Rose is finance director, seems grim as clients in the energy
industry have already cancelled $200 billion in investments due
to weak oil prices, and more cuts are likely.
There are exceptions among the businesses that supply oil
and gas projects with anything from anti-corrosion paint to
computer software that simulates pipeline installation.
Those active in areas where oil and gas can be extracted
cheaply are doing better, while diversified groups with strong
finances are trying to snap up weaker rivals.
But benchmark crude is back below $50 a barrel after
rallying in the spring, and prices above $100 - as they were
until mid-2014 - are a distant memory. The energy producers are
therefore saving hard by cutting or cancelling projects, hurting
their suppliers who rely heavily on plentiful order books.
This makes financial planning difficult, if not impossible,
for services firms like Hunting, a British-based group founded
in 1874. Rose may exaggerate to make his point, but the problem
is clear.
"I haven't got an order book. We don't know if revenue will
continue at the current rate or whether it will decline," he
told Reuters last month. "What is Hunting going to deliver in
terms of profitability? I haven't got a clue."
European oil and gas services companies performed relatively
strongly in the first six months of 2015 as they worked through
the backlog of existing orders. But delivering these results,
they also warned of tough times ahead.
Their typically well-fed project pipelines are running thin
towards the end of next year, with little sign they will be
replenished quickly.
"The backlogs of oil service companies tend to look light in
aggregate for second half 2016 due to the time lag of
installation work start-up from project sanction and award,"
said Rohan Murphy, energy equities analyst at Allianz Global
Investors. "I am concerned by this threat."
PROJECT VOID
The FTSE All Share Oil Equipment and Services index
has fallen 14.4 percent since early May, when crude
prices started slipping again after the brief upturn, and
analysts expect many of the stocks to fall further as they
factor in the full impact of the project void.
In a worst-case scenario where oil prices don't recover
until 2017 and energy companies reduce spending further,
analysts at Canaccord Genuity said the five most affected
companies would jointly need as much as $7 billion in capital to
stay in business. They named these as Italy's Saipem,
Swiss Transocean and France's CGG, plus
Seadrill and Subsea 7 of Norway.
Oil prices are widely predicted to stay weak for longer than
previously expected, with many banks including Goldman Sachs,
Barclays and UBS slashing their 2016 forecasts.
Therefore, further capital expenditure cuts among oil and
gas developers are likely. The exception is the Middle East and
Asia where crude is cheaper to produce and new projects
therefore depend less on high prices. Suppliers with a strong
presence there are better placed.
The division of Amec Foster Wheeler that includes
the Middle East, for example, grew six percent in the first half
of the year. Chief executive Samir Brikho told Reuters that he
expects revenue to continue growing in 2016 and 2017.
FINANCIAL BACKBONE
Those which offer more diversified products and have a
stronger financial backbone can hunt for opportunistic deals.
Oilfield services provider Halliburton has made an
offer to swallow rival Baker Hughes for $35 billion,
while Schlumberger has weighed in on equipment maker
Cameron International in a $14.8 billion deal.
Firms which specialise in one part of the services market,
such as offshore drilling, are in a more difficult situation.
Credit rating agency Moody's said it expected virtually all
oil and gas drilling companies to see "significant credit
erosion" if conditions remain weak. The agency recently placed
as many as 11 offshore drillers on review for downgrade.
In such a cut-throat environment, the services companies are
accepting heavy discounts for the few deals they can secure as
customers have the upper hand at the negotiating table.
North Sea oil producer Enquest, which hires services
firms, said it had negotiated discounts of up to 50 percent on
some contracts, while the industry consensus on new rates is
around 20 percent below previous years.
"We give our contractors all notice that we're going to fire
them. So we sit with them and say: 'Do you want to negotiate or
do you want to bid things out?'," Enquest chief executive Amjad
Bseisu told Reuters.
Stuck in a weak bargaining position, the services companies
also have to take on a higher share of project risks which oil
producers are increasingly unwilling to shoulder themselves.
"We are able to be selective and in different circumstances
to transfer a bit of risk to the service side," said Tony
Durrant, chief executive of North Sea oil producer Premier Oil
.
Rig providers, for example, now charge lower rates for days
when their equipment is not used due to poor weather, a risk
that lay previously with the client. "When rigs are very short
they are quite happy to use their negotiating power. It's a
balance," said Durrant.
