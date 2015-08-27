* Middle East, cost cuts help in first half of 2015
* Second half will be tougher due to weak oil price
* Customers' cost cuts could accelerate consolidation
By Karolin Schaps and Abhiram Nandakumar
LONDON/BANGALORE, Aug 27 Oil and gas service
companies have fared better than expected in the first half of
the year despite a weak market, thanks to deep-pocketed Middle
Eastern customers and stringent cost cuts.
However, they warn the second half of the year will likely
be much harder as oil companies cut spending even further after
a near 30 percent fall in oil prices since the start of July.
Prices have more than halved since peaks hit in summer last
year.
Norway's Seadrill, which expects to make $500
million of cash savings this year, and Britain's Hunting
beat analysts' expectations, as did rivals such as Technip
, Subsea 7 or Wood Group.
Many oil services companies - which do everything from
surveying to drilling wells - relied on business in the Middle
East to counter balance a drop in activity in costly areas such
as the North Sea or the Gulf of Mexico.
Oil operations in the Middle East are managed by cash-rich
governments which in turn rely on income from the sector. Oil
production costs in the region are some of the lowest in the
world.
"The Middle East, which fortunately is where we
geographically are located, is probably one of the least
affected areas," said James Moffat, chief executive of
Dubai-based oil and gas equipment maker Lamprell.
Amec Foster Wheeler, created last year by Amec's $3
billion takeover of Foster Wheeler, saw revenue in its division
including the Middle East grow 6 percent in the first half.
Wood Group made $40 million worth of cost cuts in the
first half, especially through contractor rate reductions, while
Petrofac saved $80 million over the same period.
But with oil companies already drastically cutting back on
investments - around $200 billion worth of projects are on hold
or scrapped - and likely to cut further due to a persistent
crude oil glut and weak prices, the overall outlook is bleak.
The FTSE All Share Oil Equipment and Services index
has fallen 19 percent in the last three months.
"While everyone is doing their best to cope, it still makes
for uncomfortable viewing," analysts at Investec bank said. "A
'lower-for-longer' scenario is beginning to be baked into market
expectations."
Echoing peers, Scotland-based Weir Group said it
expects its second-half margins to be slightly below first-half
levels, reflecting the full impact of pricing pressure.
Customers' cost cuts could also accelerate consolidation in
the services sector as companies scramble to offer a broader
range of products to offset lower demand for traditional
offerings.
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield
services firm, said on Wednesday it had made a $14.8 billion bid
for equipment maker Cameron International.
In November last year, Halliburton and Baker Hughes,
Schlumberger's rivals, agreed to a $35 billion tie-up.
Some are also eyeing opportunities in Iran, which reached a
deal in July to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the
eventual removal of sanctions.
"We have a good understanding with Iran about what they
would like to do first. The day the sanctions are lifted that's
when we can start," said Samir Brikho, chief executive of Amec
Foster Wheeler, which has worked in Iran.
