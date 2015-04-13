(Updates with oil rigs and natural gas data)
NEW YORK, April 13 Oil production from the
fastest-growing U.S. shale plays is set to fall some 45,000
barrels per day to 4.98 million bpd in May from April, the first
monthly decline in over four years, projections from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.
The projected slip from 5.02 million bpd in April
underscores how record crude production from the U.S. shale boom
may be backtracking after global markets saw prices effectively
slashed by 60 percent since June on oversupply and lackluster
demand.
Oil production from the Permian Basin of West Texas and New
Mexico were forecast to rise 11,000 bpd to 1.99 million bpd, the
smallest monthly increase since November 2013, according to the
EIA's drilling productivity report.
Production from the Bakken formation of North Dakota will
fall 23,000 bpd to 1.3 million bpd. Eagle Ford oil production in
South Texas will fall 33,000 bpd to 1.69 million bpd, the
largest monthly drop since EIA began tracking the data in 2007.
Meanwhile, new-well oil production has accelerated as
drillers look to squeeze more oil from rigs.
In the Eagle Ford, new-well oil production per rig rose by
20 bpd to 700 bpd in May. A month earlier, it rose by 22 bpd to
680 bpd, the fastest increase on record with the EIA.
Similarly, Permian new-well oil production per rig rose by
36 bpd to 240 bpd in April and by 25 bpd to 265 bpd in May, the
fastest increases on record with the EIA.
Natural gas production in the major shale plays was expected
to ease 23 million cubic feet per day to 45.97 billion cubic
feet per day in May from April.
That is the first expected monthly decline in gas production
from shale fields since July 2013, according to EIA data.
The biggest losses in May were expected in the Niobrara,
down 50 mmcfd, Eagle Ford, down 45 mmcfd, and Bakken, down 21
mmcfd.
EIA expected the biggest growth in May in the Haynesville at
44 mmcfd and Utica at 35 mmcfd.
In Marcellus, the nation's biggest gas field centered under
Pennsylvania and West Virginia, production was expected to rise
just 10 mmcfd to 16.7 bcfd in May.
A year ago, production in the Marcellus was 14.4 bcfd.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai and Scott DiSavino; Editing by
Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)