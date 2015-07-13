July 13 Oil production from the largest U.S. shale plays is forecast to plunge some 72,000 barrels per day in August compared with the previous month, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Monday.

Oil production from the Permian play of West Texas and New Mexico, however, is expected to rise 5,000 bpd to 2.05 million bpd, according to the EIA's drilling productivity report.

Bakken oil production is expected to fall 22,000 bpd to 1.2 million bpd, while Eagle Ford oil production is expected to drop 55,000 bpd to 1.5 million bpd. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)