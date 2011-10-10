Oct 10 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Monday
it had no reason to believe an oil sheen on the Yellowstone
River in Montana came from its Billings refinery but it had
moved to contain the oil to minimize any environmental impact.
"At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7, an oil
sheen was observed on the Yellowstone River upstream of the
refinery," Exxon spokeswoman Rachael Moore said.
Moore said an oil-spill response team for the
60,000-barrels-per-day refinery had laid a containment boom at
the point of origin.
A spokesman for the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality said ConocoPhillips' (COP.N) 58,000-bpd refinery in
Billings is located north of Exxon's on the river and that they
shared some pipelines and infrastructure.
A spokesman for ConocoPhillips said it did not believe the
sheen was related to them.
"We are aware of this report and conducted our own
investigation; we found no reason to believe it is related to
our operations," said Rich Johnson, the ConocoPhillips
spokesman.
Exxon said Billings refinery operations are normal.
(Reporting by Janet McGurty; Editing by Dale Hudson)