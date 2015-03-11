(Adds declaration of force majeure, diversion of tanker to
other port, efforts to contain vapors)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, March 11 Exxon Mobil Corp said
on Wednesday that it cut production rates at the second-largest
refinery in the United States as crude deliveries were held up
by wreckage that partially closed the Houston Ship Channel for a
third day.
Exxon said it was working with the U.S. Coast Guard and the
Port of Houston to resume crude shipments as soon as possible to
its 560,500 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas,
which sits along the country's busiest petrochemicals waterway.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc also said it was evaluating
the closure's impact on its 327,000 bpd joint-venture refinery
in Deer Park, Texas, and LyondellBasell
said its 263,776 bpd plant in Houston had experienced no
operational impacts.
The Coast Guard said crews launched a plan on Wednesday to
contain flammable vapors emanating from a damaged tanker so it
could be safely moved, which would allow the channel to reopen.
On Monday, the double-hulled Carla Maersk tanker carrying
216,000 barrels of gasoline additive methyl tertiary-butyl
ether, or MTBE, collided with a bulk carrier hauling steel near
Morgan's Point, just south of Baytown, prompting the closure.
The bulk carrier was moved on Tuesday.
J.J. Plunkett, port agent for the Houston Pilots, said 43
inbound and 33 outbound vessels were waiting to move on
Wednesday, up from 36 inbound and 28 outbound on Tuesday. Those
include all kinds of ships.
Enterprise Products Partners suspended docking
operations for ships and barges at its Oiltanking Partners unit
on the ship channel, applying force majeure retroactively to the
shutdown on Monday, according to a Bloomberg story seen by
traders.
One of two tankers carrying Mexican crude that had been
waiting outside of Houston since fog held up deliveries for four
days last week had started moving east to Nederland on
Wednesday, according to ClipperData, which tracks crude
movements. Sunoco Logistics Partners has a huge storage
complex in Nederland.
Traffic in and out of Galveston, Texas City and Bayport on
the south end of the waterway has been operating as usual.
An unknown amount of MTBE spilled upon impact. The Coast
Guard said on Wednesday that crews would contain vapors with
dense foam so the liquid cargo could be removed, allowing for
safe movement of the tanker.
Plunkett said the hope was to get traffic moving by daybreak
on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and
Arpan Varghese in Bengalaru; editing by Andrew Hay and Matthew
Lewis)