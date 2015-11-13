* IEA says global oil stockpiles at record 3 billion barrels
* Oil players also contending with spike in tanker rates
By Jonathan Saul and Libby George
LONDON, Nov 13 As land storage sites worldwide
reach brimming point due to a supply glut, tens of millions of
barrels of oil are sitting on tankers looking for homes -
threatening logistical paralysis.
The International Energy Agency on Friday said stored oil
has hit 3 billion barrels. Traders say the excess of crude is
leaving tankers queuing at major ports worldwide, lengthening
waiting times to days, weeks and even months.
The lack of space to unload oil is tying up the tankers
needed to keep oil moving, and wells running. The bottlenecks
could force oil suppliers into quick, cut-priced sales just to
free space, adding more pressure to oil prices already close to
six-year lows.
The cost to hire a supertanker - each capable of carrying 2
million barrels of oil - recently hit its highest level since
2008 at over $100,000 a day last month and currently remains at
over $70,000 a day.
"We're alarmed," said Eugene Lindell, senior crude market
analyst with JBC Energy. "There are growing indicators that it's
getting harder to digest this crude."
FROM TEXAS TO CHINA
In the U.S. Gulf, more than 50 commercial vessels were
anchored outside ports near Houston at the end of last week, of
which 41 were tankers.
Trade sources said there were seven aframax tankers - each
capable of carrying up to 700,000 barrels of oil - sitting
outside Rotterdam waiting to unload. There was also nearly 15
million barrels of unsold West African crude oil either loaded
on tankers or waiting to be loaded in the next two weeks.
Shipping and port sources, pointing to full onshore storage,
said up to 20 supertankers were held up in Iraq's Basrah
terminal, with vessels experiencing loading delays of up to 12
days.
One port source said at China's Qingdao port, one
supertanker was stuck at anchorage since August and another
since last month.
"There are delays across the board as a lot of cargo is
being put through the system. Port delays in Basrah and China in
particular but also in many other areas. This is tying up
capacity," said one tanker source.
Shipping consultants MSI said the near-term outlook for
crude tankers was positive.
"Storage space in China and Europe is dwindling, leading to
extended discharge times. Couple this with ongoing high load
waiting times in Iraq and Turkish Straits delays and (tanker)
availability is tight," MSI said.
A problem for oil players is that tankers have not been
booked on long-term charters. This is in contrast to the
floating storage play seen earlier this year, when ships were
parked at sea until prices recovered and were then sold by oil
traders for a profit.
Sources said the current build up was parked on vessels
hired for shorter journeys, meaning oil suppliers will have to
unload soon or face more freight expenses.
"Those holding stocks will either have to dump their cargoes
at cheaper prices or pay those higher freight costs," a trade
source said.
Another added: "Each minute the clock is ticking, they're
losing money."
(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper, editing by William
Hardy)