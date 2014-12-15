* Nov Iran crude imports at 567,611 T, up 6.5 pct y/y
-customs
* Jan-Nov Iran oil imports at 124,012 bpd, down 7.6 pct y/y
* Jan-Nov Iran oil imports below 134,000 bpd avg for 2013
* Total crude imports in Nov at 11.1 mln T, up 8.7 pct y/y
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Dec 15 South Korea's imports of Iranian
crude oil rose 6.5 percent in November from a year earlier, but
shipments for the first 11 months of the year were still below
the 2013 average, in line with international sanction
requirements.
Preliminary customs data from the world's fifth-largest
crude oil importer showed on Monday that Seoul bought 567,611
tonnes of crude oil from Tehran last month, or 138,686 barrels
per day (bpd), compared with 532,851 tonnes a year ago.
Iranian crude shipments between January and November were
5.65 million tonnes, or 124,012 bpd, down 7.6 percent from a
year earlier and 7.5 percent below the 2013 average of 134,000
bpd, according to the data and Reuters calculations.
Iran has suspended higher-grade uranium enrichment and big
Asian buyers, including South Korea, should hold their crude
imports from Tehran at end-2013 levels under a preliminary deal
between Iran and six powers agreed in November 2013.
Talks between Iran and the six powers - the United States,
China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany - failed last month
to resolve a 12-year stand-off over Tehran's nuclear ambitions
as the sides agreed to extend the talks till June 2015.
South Korea's SK Energy and Hyundai Oilbank import Iranian
oil and their imports fluctuate each month.
Overall, South Korea imported 11.1 million tonnes of crude
last month, or 2.71 million bpd.
The total was 8.7 percent higher than the 10.2 million
tonnes imported in November last year, the customs data showed.
Final data for last month's crude oil imports will be released
by state-run Korea National Oil Corp later this month.
The customs data also showed that South Korea imported
48,600 tonnes, or 356,238 barrels, of crude worth $33.452
million from the United States last month, representing an
average price of $93.90 a barrel, according to Reuters
calculations.
The shipment has been expected as South Korea's top refiner
SK Energy bought U.S. ultra light oil, or condensate, from
Mitsui & Co.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)