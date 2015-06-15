* May Iran crude imports at 541,510 T vs 284,327 T yr ago
* Jan-May imports from Iran drop 2 pct y/y
* Imports 136,775 T from Mexico, 133,203 T from U.S.
* Total May crude imports at 12.9 mln T, up 32 pct y/y
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, June 15 South Korean imports of Iranian
crude nearly doubled in May from a year ago, but its shipments
from the OPEC country in the first five months of 2015 fell 2
percent year-on-year, meeting international sanction
requirements.
South Korea and other Asian buyers can import crude from
Tehran at sanctions-reduced rates reached in 2013. The United
States and five other world powers face a June 30 deadline for a
final deal with Iran on curbing its nuclear programme.
Seoul imported 541,510 tonnes of crude from Iran last month,
or 128,041 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 284,327 tonnes,
or 67,230 bpd, a year ago, preliminary customs data from the
world's fifth-largest crude importer showed on Monday.
Of South Korea's four refiners, only SK Energy Co Ltd and
Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd import Iranian oil, and their imports
fluctuate each month.
Asia's No.4 economy brought in 2.46 million tonnes, or
119,395 bpd, of crude from the Middle Eastern country between
January and May this year, below 2.51 million tonnes, or 121,868
bpd, in the same period last year.
South Korean crude shipments from the Islamic country in
2014 were 6.2 million tonnes, or 124,497 bpd, down 7.1 percent
from the 2013 average of 134,000 bpd.
SHIPMENTS FROM MEXICO, U.S.
South Korea imported 136,775 tonnes from Mexico in May,
paying $56 per barrel on average, according to Reuters
calculations based on the customs data.
The data showed South Korea's Mexican crude shipments stood
at 688,817 tonnes, or 5 million bpd, in January-May this year,
the volume Mexican state oil company Pemex has said it exported
to two South Korean refiners, Hyundai Oilbank and GS Caltex
Corp.
Pemex in May said it had signed another contract to export
an additional 5 million barrels to Hyundai Oilbank in the second
half of this year. Separately a spokeswoman at SK Innovation
, owner of SK Energy, said last month that one cargo
of Mexican crude was on the way to SK Energy.
From the United States, South Korea imported 133,203 tonnes
of condensate last month at $59.2 per barrel on average, Reuters
calculations based on the customs data showed. That marked the
first shipment from the United States since Seoul brought in a
combined 215,994 tonnes in September-November 2014.
Overall, South Korea imported 12.9 million tonnes of crude
last month, or 3.06 million bpd. That was 32.4-percent higher
than the 9.76 million tonnes imported in May 2014, the customs
data showed.
Final data for last month's imports, which will include
greater detail, will be available from state-run Korea
National Oil Corp later this month.
