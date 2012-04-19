(Adds details from audit, background)
WASHINGTON, April 19 An audit of the $20 billion
fund for paying victims of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill
found "significant errors" that led to about 7,300 claimants who
were underpaid receiving an extra $64 million, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Thursday.
The Gulf Coast Claims Facility (GCCF) was set up to
compensate fishermen, hotel owners, property owners and others
for losses from explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig
and subsequent oil spill from the BP Plc well.
The independent audit, conducted by BDO Consulting, also
found that some claimants were overpaid, but that the GCCF was
not seeking to recover that money, according to the Justice
Department, which had sought the audit.
Attorney General Eric Holder last summer asked for the
independent audit after hearing from some individuals and owners
of small businesses in the region who were concerned about
claims. The fund has paid out more than $6.2 billion to more
than 220,000 people and businesses.
"The fact that this audit has resulted in tens of millions
of dollars being made available to claimants who were wrongfully
denied or short-changed underscores the importance of the
audit," said Tony West, acting associate attorney general under
Holder.
A new process is being set up to allow more people and
businesses collect some of their money immediately, and the head
of the fund, lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, was relieved of his duties
by a federal judge last month.
BP on Wednesday said it expects to take $7.8 billion from
the fund to resolve economic, property and medical claims by
more than 100,000 individuals and businesses.
Claimants with final offers from Feinberg can receive 60
percent of their money now, and if eligible under the new
program may receive the remaining 40 percent or seek higher
awards.
