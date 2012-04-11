* Sheen 10 square miles in size
* Near Shell's Mars and Ursa oil platforms
* But no indication of its source, Shell says
(Adds details on the sheen, background)
HOUSTON, April 11 An oil sheen spotted near
Royal Dutch Shell platforms in the central Gulf of
Mexico has caused the company to send a spill response vessel
and seek aircraft over flights, a Shell spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
The source of the one-mile by 10-mile sheen between Shell's
Mars and Ursa projects is unknown and not linked to the
facilities, but Shell is responding "proactively," a company
statement said.
An on-call, after-hours spokesman for the Coast Guard said
he had no information about the incident.
Shell said it reported the sheen to the National Response
Center, which is run by the Coast Guard and keeps up with marine
oil spills, pipeline leaks and other incidents of pollution. The
sheen report did not immediately appear on the agency's website.
"Shell has no current indication that the sheen originates
from wells in either the Mars or Ursa projects. However, out of
prudent caution, Shell has activated the Louisiana Responder, a
Marine Spill Response Corporation vessel," Shell's statement
said.
"Shell has also requested flights to monitor the one by
10-mile sheen closely with additional aerial surveillance."
The Marine Spill Response Corporation is a non-profit
organization created in 1990 by the oil and shipping industries
to enable members to fulfill requirements of the U.S. Oil
Pollution Act of 1990.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; editing by Carol Bishopric and
Andre Grenon)