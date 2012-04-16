* Sheen did not come from Shell platforms
* Government confirms after viewing submarine video
HOUSTON, April 16 An oil sheen in the Gulf of
Mexico last week came from a natural sea floor seep and not from
Royal Dutch Shell offshore production platforms, the
U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said
on Monday.
"A modest amount of oil is being released from a natural sea
floor seep previously suspected as the source of an oil sheen
reported last week in the Gulf of Mexico," BSEE said in an
emailed news release.
BSEE and natural seeps experts from the Bureau of Ocean
Energy Management (BOEM) viewed videotape from a remotely
operated vehicle survey deployed by Shell to make the final
determination, the news release said.
The 10-square-mile sheen, estimated to be about six barrels
of oil, was spotted on Wednesday near Shell's Ursa and Mars
platforms. It prompted Shell to launch a spill response vessel
and request overflights of the area. The sheen later dissipated.
(Reporting By Bruce Nichols; editing by Andre Grenon)