NEW YORK, June 11 A small oil spill was reported on Thursday after a pipeline that belongs to Phillips 66 ruptured in Carlyss, Louisiana, according to a local official.

The spill from a 10-inch line in was quickly contained, according to Norman Bourdeau, Operations Manager for the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security.

He could not say where the pipeline starts and ends, but said it belonged to Phillips 66, and the crude was owned by Citgo Petroleum Corp. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Chris Reese)