WASHINGTON Oct 12 The U.S. offshore drilling regulator on Wednesday formally issued sanctions against BP (BP.L), Transocean RIGN.VX and Halliburton (HAL.N) for their roles in last year's massive Gulf oil spill.

The newly formed Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement issued a total of 15 "incidents of non-compliance" in relation to the oil spill. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio)