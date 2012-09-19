WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The White House said on
Wednesday that tapping strategic oil reserves remained an option
but it had nothing to announce on the subject despite concerns
about extended price declines.
"We monitor global oil markets and we keep all options on
the table to deal with disruptions, if necessary," White House
Press Secretary Jay Carney said of the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve. "But I have no other announcements to make on that."
Oil fell below $95 a barrel on Wednesday, extending a
three-day price slide. The White House said there is not a price
or reserve level that would make releasing emergency stockpiles
of oil necessary, and repeated it remains one option in dealing
with volatile energy markets.