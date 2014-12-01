* Crude's fall to 5-yr low seen as "tax cut" for consumer
* Oil falls tends to fuel global equity market gains
* Worries include knock-on effects on energy sector
By Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson
LONDON, Dec 1 Despite hundreds of billions of
dollars wiped off energy company shares since June by the slide
in oil prices to a five-year low, there are reasons to be
cheerful about the likely future impact on global stock markets.
Cheaper oil is, after all, good for global growth. It puts
more money in the pockets of consumers, companies and countries
that buy commodities from abroad. If current prices hold through
2015, global GDP growth could rise by around 0.3 percentage
points, or around $250 billion, according to Morgan Stanley.
There are of course plenty of reminders around that the
world economy is not in great shape: a decline in manufacturing
growth across Asia and Europe in November was the latest
evidence that the recovery may be grinding to a halt as central
banks fight to stamp out fears of a deflationary spiral.
But investors are betting that the current oil price fall is
on the "good" side of deflation, easing the bill for consumers
and companies without putting off investment plans.
"This fall in oil is like a tax cut for the consumer," said
Emmanuel Cau, an equity strategist at J.P.Morgan Chase, adding
that the drop in crude to below $70 a barrel was more the
product of a supply glut than a drop in global demand.
While inflation will likely be dragged down from already low
levels, Cau said this was unlikely to spook consumers into
delaying spending; central banks may err on the side of caution
and avoid tightening monetary policy too soon, he added.
"We expect global activity, consumer activity and retail
sales to be more positive over the next few months," he said.
HISTORY LESSONS
The market reaction for now looks grim indeed: $248 billion
in market value has been wiped off European energy companies'
shares since June.
But history suggests that a sharp fall in oil prices tends
to indicate a buying opportunity for stocks. Since 1985, global
equities have gained on six of the 10 times that oil prices have
fallen more than 30 percent, according to Citigroup research.
So while oil exporters like Russia and energy stocks
worldwide are bearing the brunt of this year's sell-off,
investors and analysts expect this to be more than offset by
overall gains for transport, retail, consumer goods and other
industries on U.S., Japanese and eurozone stock markets.
"On a longer-term horizon this is going to put extra money
into the consumer's pocket...It should probably be supportive
for equities as a whole," said Wouter Sturkenboom, senior
investment strategist at Russell Investments, which has $275
billion in assets under management.
What might spoil the party is if 2014's oil-price drop turns
out to be much more than an adjustment to oversupply.
The 2008 financial crisis and 2001 recession were two
exceptions to the historical pattern where stock markets fell in
tandem with oil prices as demand -- not just supply -- imploded.
ENERGY COMPANIES SUFFER
While some investors believe the economic recovery is still
on track, especially in the U.S., others point to potentially
painful knock-on effects from the energy sector, even if it only
accounts for about 10 percent of the market capitalisation of
top U.S. and Europe equity indexes.
After all, the quadrupling of oil prices between 2002 and
2012 led to a drilling boom; reeling that in may have
consequences on economic growth and on credit markets, where
U.S. shale-oil companies have been "aggressive borrowers" in
recent years, according to Citi.
"The U.S. will benefit at a consumption level but face
considerable headwinds on credit and a dire need for the
bubble-like investments in shale to unwind," said Steen
Jakobsen, Chief Investment Officer at Saxo Bank in Denmark.
As well as cutting investment, major oil companies are
likely to have to increase borrowing to maintain their cherished
dividend payouts.
For now though, investors remain broadly positive on the
impact of oil's fall on global equities, especially if the
corresponding drop in inflation helps central banks stick to the
script of stepping up measures to spur growth.
"The drop in oil price was the best thing that could have
happened," said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet. "It
increases consumers' spending power and gives the (U.S.) Fed an
excuse not to raise rates."
