LONDON, April 6 The Thames Oilport terminal near London opened on Wednesday after nearly four years of development, its operator said, as a growing oil glut spurs storage around the world.

A first tanker carrying 21,000 tonnes of diesel, the Seaconger, was discharging at the terminal, operated by Britain's largest oil storage operator Greenergy and one-third owned by Royal Dutch Shell, Greenergy said.

"The current phase brings into use some 176,000 cubic metres of tankage, which will be used by Greenergy for diesel storage to take advantage of contango market conditions," it said. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Mark Potter)