LONDON, April 6 The Thames Oilport terminal near
London opened on Wednesday after nearly four years of
development, its operator said, as a growing oil glut spurs
storage around the world.
A first tanker carrying 21,000 tonnes of diesel, the
Seaconger, was discharging at the terminal, operated by
Britain's largest oil storage operator Greenergy and one-third
owned by Royal Dutch Shell, Greenergy said.
"The current phase brings into use some 176,000 cubic metres
of tankage, which will be used by Greenergy for diesel storage
to take advantage of contango market conditions," it said.
