* Traders selling oil from tanker storage as prices climb

* That is re-injecting oil into an oversupplied market

* Unipec's oil stored on huge tanker close to Singapore

By Nidhi Verma and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 22 Chinese trader Unipec has sold 2 million barrels of crude held for months on one of the world's largest tankers, industry sources said, as rising oil prices prompt commodity firms to offload cargoes from floating storage.

Storing crude on unused tankers re-emerged as a trading strategy towards the end of last year when weak demand and strong supply weighed on prices for delivery in the near future, while contracts for later delivery rose to a premium, a market structure known as contango.

But with a narrowing contango in benchmark Brent crude , traders are trying to sell oil they have stored, re-injecting fuel into an already oversupplied market.

Unipec, the marketing arm of Chinese oil giant Sinopec , sold 2 million barrels of Nigerian Qua Iboe crude for delivery in July to Indian refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp , three trading sources said. They declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.

Unipec did not respond to requests for comment, while an HPCL spokesman said he could not immediately comment.

The crude will be delivered from the TI Europe, an Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC) off Singapore. The ship, one of only two remaining ULCCs in the world as they are too big for most ports, is capable of carrying over 3 million barrels, more than 3 percent of daily global crude demand.

Unipec chartered the vessel last September, just as Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel, the beginning of a dramatic rout in prices.

Reuters ship-tracking data suggests it has stored crude since January 2015.

More than 30 tankers were put on long-term charter early this year to trade contango, although most were later used for regular deliveries as prices recovered.

"Everyone is trying to exit from storage," said a trader with a large trading house.

At least two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC), slightly smaller than ULCCs, have been storing crude off West Africa since February, other traders said. (Additional reporting by Libby George in London; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Joseph Radford)