TOKYO Feb 24 A tanker carrying 600,000
barrels of disputed Sudanese crude oil arrived in a Japanese
port after a delay of more than a week because of uncertainty
over the ownership of the cargo, port and industry sources said
on Friday.
The owners of the Ratna Shradha, Chambal Fertilisers and
Chemicals Ltd., were given approval by an English
court this week to deliver the crude oil to Japan's Kiire port
with the proceeds held by the court until ownership was
established.
The Ratna Shradha is one of at least three tankers forming
part of some $815 million in oil revenues that South Sudan's
President Salva Kiir accused Sudan of "looting" and which the
government of Khartoum said provided compensation for unpaid
transit fees.
"The cargo was scheduled to arrive at 9 a.m. today, and it
should have arrived by now," said a Coast Guard official at
Kiire port, which is operated by JX Nippon Oil & Energy
.
At least two traders said the cargo had been bought by JX
Nippon Oil.
Reuters reported this month that Geneva-based Trafigura, the
world's third largest oil trader, bought oil that the South
Sudanese government claims was seized by its northern neighbour
and former civil war foe.
Landlocked, war-ravaged South Sudan must pump its oil to the
Red Sea via a pipeline across Sudan to Port Sudan to earn oil
revenues that bring in 98 percent of the seven-month old
country's income.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo and Randy Fabi in
Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)