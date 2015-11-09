* Saudi Arabian sales in Europe having knock-on effect
By Libby George and Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Nov 9 A sales push by Saudi Arabia into
north Europe's refineries, a step into rival Russia's backyard,
piles fresh pressure on oil prices already struggling against
oversupply.
Stung by Russia's success in supplanting it in the giant
Chinese market, Riyadh has embarked on a charm offensive in
Europe, cutting its prices for December by more than it has in
any other region to their lowest since 2009 during the financial
crisis.
Saudi Arabian barrels rarely venture north of the
Mediterranean, into the home turf for Russian, African and North
Sea crudes. As a result, the kingdom's success in luring away
buyers of rival Russian Urals crude in Poland and Sweden is
having an outsized knock-on impact on the market for a wide
range of other crudes in the region.
Refiners averted a price drop from a similar build up of
surplus oil in spring, snapping up cheaper crude to feed a surge
in gasoline demand.
But this time there is a glut of refined fuel too. The crude
surplus is matched by an overhang in oil products which
means refineries will not be able to come to the rescue by
absorbing the extra.
"The first half of next year looks like a distinctly
dangerous period for oil bulls," brokers PVM Chief Executive
David Hufton said in a note.
"It could be the period when tank tops are reached, leading
to a price meltdown."
Homeless barrels are again collecting in the Atlantic
market, this time dragging crudes of all kind into a price war
that is making $50 a barrel an increasingly impenetrable barrier
for benchmark Brent futures.
"There isn't any denying that the fundamentals are pretty
bearish," said Citi analyst Chris Main. "You've got an overhang
of cargoes, and it will weigh on the benchmark."
Saudi Arabia's fresh European sales have displaced only a
small amount of Urals, a heavy grade that has not faced much
threat from the year's excess that has centred on lighter U.S.
shale oil. But they suggest a new front in the battle for market
share between the two giant producers.
Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi on Sunday said demand for
oil worldwide would soon reflect the attractiveness of current
prices, noting Asia as key to the growth.
URALS HEADS EAST
Russia's post-Soviet high of 10.78 million barrels per day
(bpd) of oil production helped triple the discount of Urals
versus dated Brent in just three months to reach 17-month lows.
And as Iran prepares to ramp up sales when and if Western
sanctions are lifted next year, the overhang is only likely to
aggravate further. BFO-URL-NWE
Discounted Urals cargoes are now muscling out British
Forties crude, the largest of the four North Sea streams that
make up the dated Brent benchmark.
At least three of the seven supertanker (VLCC) fixtures
booked from the North Sea to Asia in November are loading
Russian, rather than the North Sea crudes that typically sail.
"What is amazing is to see Forties is still pretty weak
despite all the barrels that are going to the Far East,"
Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob said. "If we did not have
those VLCCs going to Asia, it would be a bloodbath."
Forties price differentials are close to their lowest in
five months, having traded at a discount to the dated Brent
benchmark more often in 2015 than at any time in the last 20
years, and differentials for a string of crude oil grades now
stand at multi-month lows.
Azeri crude price differentials have also more than halved
over the past month to an annual low, while premiums for
Nigeria's Qua Iboe have also lost half their value.
A physical excess of more than 60 million barrels of
Nigerian oil, and North Sea output at two-year highs, along with
nearly full diesel, gasoil and jet fuel tanks in Europe that
have already pushed cargoes into floating storage, will only add
to the pressure.
