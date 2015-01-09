(Repeats Jan. 8 item, no change to text or headline)
* Traders booking tankers for up to 12 months
* One of the world's biggest tankers booked
* Floating storage play last seen in 2009
* Oil price down to 5-1/2 year low
By Jonathan Saul, Claire Milhench and David Sheppard
LONDON, Jan 8 Some of the world's largest oil
traders have this week hired supertankers to store crude at sea,
marking a milestone in the build-up of the global glut.
Trading firms including Vitol, Trafigura
and energy major Shell have all booked
crude tankers for up to 12 months, freight brokers and shipping
sources told Reuters.
They said the flurry of long-term bookings was unusual and
suggested traders could use the vessels to store excess crude at
sea until prices rebound, repeating a popular 2009 trading
gambit when prices last crashed.
The more than 50 percent fall in spot prices now allows
traders to make money by storing the crude for delivery months
down the line, when prices are expected to recover.
The price of Brent crude is now around $8 a barrel higher
for delivery at the end of 2015, with its premium rising sharply
over spot prices this week due to forecasts for a large surplus
in the first half of this year, in a market structure known as
contango.
Brent hit a 5 1/2-year low of $49.66 a barrel on
Wednesday. It was trading around $51 a barrel on Thursday.
While major energy traders will often hire vessels for long
periods as part of their day-to-day operations, industry sources
said the fixtures booked in the last week had the option to hold
oil in storage. Some could still be used for conventional oil
transportation.
Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, has
booked the TI Oceania Ultra Large Crude Carrier, a 3 million
barrel capacity mega-ship that is one of the biggest ocean going
vessels in the world by dead weight tonnage (DWT).
The fixture lists, provided to Reuters by tanker brokers and
oil traders, also showed Vitol has booked the 2 million barrel
Maran Corona Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), while Swiss-based
trader Trafigura has hired at least one VLCC, the Nave Synergy.
Shell has taken two VLCCs, the Xin Run Yang and Xin Tong Yang,
the lists showed.
Vitol, Trafigura and Shell all declined to comment.
LONGER BOOKINGS, CHEAPER RATES
The shipping lists indicate the trading firms have been able
to hire the VLCCs for less than $40,000 a day - well below spot
rates closer to $97,000 a day, the highest in years, which had
so far put off many oil traders.
The lower rate has been possible to arrange, brokers said,
by agreeing to take some older and less fuel-efficient vessels
for up to 12 months.
"In 2009 freight rates were extremely low and owners were
willing to put their ships out on charter in order to mitigate
weak spot rates," said Christian Waldegrave at leading tanker
owner Teekay.
"In a rising freight market, such as we are in now, I would
think that owners would be more hesitant to fix out their ships
on time charter unless they felt strongly that rates were about
to decline."
Initial indications are around 12-15 million barrels of
floating storage have been booked so far. In 2009 at least 100
million barrels of oil ended up being stored at sea.
Shipping sources said more oil traders have also been making
enquiries in the past week.
Analysts at JBC Energy in Vienna said floating storage,
while a sign of an oversupplied market, may provide some
temporary support for oil prices in the coming weeks now that
traders were able to move crude on to tankers.
"This will not only release some pressure on front-end
prices, but also allow for the physical market to clear
somewhat," JBC Energy said in a note.
"The physical market could also turn temporarily supportive
over the coming months thanks to the balancing effect of
floating storage."
