* High tanker rates make oil storage at sea more costly
* Last successful floating storage play in 2009
* Record tanker demand to mean higher costs for oil market
By Jonathan Saul and Libby George
LONDON, Nov 19 Record high freight rates are
creating more headaches for traders looking to house millions of
barrels of unsold crude oil and who already face potential
losses due to record high stocks.
They have to decide on whether to use tankers for longer
term storage until they can sell their cargoes, or dump them at
even more discounted prices in order to keep wells running.
This is expected to come at a bigger cost as rates for
supertankers have soared - reaching their highest since 2008 at
over $100,000 a day last month and currently around $70,000 a
day.
Some have already been caught out with extra oil, and had no
choice but to keep it on vessels. Trade sources said the
expensive freight meant this was not a money-making play - and
is unlikely to become one any time soon.
"They're losing money, and they want to place the vessel as
fast as possible," said Eugene Lindell, senior crude market
analyst with JBC. "It's putting pressure on anyone who has to
take a vessel out."
Booking a supertanker on a one-year time charter has also
spiked to over $50,000 a day - double the rate last year - with
the overall monthly cost of storing oil on a vessel estimated at
just over $2 million.
HOT YEAR FOR TANKERS
A combination of bargain buying by oil importers and
refineries and fewer new vessel deliveries this year meant that
the tanker market was having its best year since the 2008
financial crisis, Omar Nokta with Clarksons Platou Securities
said.
"Capacity utilisation has jumped sharply as a consequence,
nearly reaching 90 percent, the highest level since 2008," Nokta
said. "As seasonal factors now turn up, we expect to see more of
the above with floating storage possibly becoming an even bigger
factor."
Placing crude in storage is only profitable if prices for
delivery in the future are at a large enough premium to the
current levels - a market structure known as contango. The
contango also has to be large enough to pay for the cost of
storage, which is usually much higher on ships than land tanks.
Earlier this year, as much as 50 million barrels of oil was
estimated to have been earmarked for sea storage options with
traders looking to sell the cargoes later on at a profit.
That speculative play fizzled out as the contango flattened
quickly.
"If it (a wide contango) gets there, it would be a very,
very small amount of time ... before the freight rate goes up
and it closes," one oil trader said. "(Tanker) owners are
notoriously bad at hiking the rates in no time at all."
The trading strategy was last used in 2009, when slumping
prices led traders to park more than 100 million barrels of oil
on tankers at sea before stocks were sold off. At the time, oil
tanker rates were at rock-bottom levels, and owners were keen
for long-term leases.
This time round, tanker owners have the upper hand, with
worldwide bottlenecks and heavy traffic to oil refineries
keeping vessels fully booked.
(Editing by William Hardy)