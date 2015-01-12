(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Jonathan Leff
NEW YORK Jan 12 The U.S. oil storage trade is
back - and may be bigger than ever.
Six years ago, the financial crisis led to a sudden surplus
of oil and a collapse in prices, spurring a classic low-risk
trade that's set to make a comeback: buying crude to store in
onshore tanks or floating tankers, since oil costs $8 a barrel
less now than what futures buyers will pay in a year.
OPEC's decision not to cut output in the face of slower
demand and growing U.S. shale has traders scrambling to cash in
on the return of a market structure known as 'contango,' by
securing storage that could yield an almost guaranteed return of
8 percent or more.
This year, they'll have more scope than ever before to take
advantage of the contango play: the capacity of U.S. commercial
oil storage tanks has expanded by a third since 2010, while
months of strong demand for domestic crude from North American
refiners has prevented inventories from swelling too far.
As a result, those onshore tanks are barely a third full,
with less than 150 million barrels of the nation's total 439
million barrels of shell storage capacity occupied as recently
as October, according to a Reuters analysis of U.S. data. That's
by far the highest vacancy rate since the Energy Information
Administration began a bi-annual survey of tank farm capacity --
which exclude refinery stocks and oil in pipelines - in 2010.
Since September, U.S. commercial stocks have risen by about
22 million barrels C-STK-T-EIA. Assuming all of that fed into
tank farms, rather than refineries or pipelines, whose inventory
levels generally don't fluctuate much, more than half of the
nation's tanks still stand empty, the data show.
The historically large volume of empty tank space may also
herald a pause, if not an end, to an unrelenting rout in global
markets, as traders embark on a sustained campaign to buy
physical crude to stockpile, analysts said -- at least until
stocks rise so high that space once again becomes scarce.
"We're at an inflection point" in the oil market, said
Philip K. Verleger, an energy economist who has closely tracked
oil storage economics for three decades. "Prices can stay at
these levels as storage fills. But if demand doesn't pick up or
supply go down, then prices will fall again."
The figures may surprise traders who have been thus far
focused on the atypical build in stockpiles this winter, with
inventories reaching record seasonal highs at a time when they
normally decline due to heating demand and year-end tax issues.
RACE IS ON
For traders in the opaque physical market for U.S. crude,
the race for access to storage is already on.
"It's a great bet," said one physical trader with a merchant
who was trying to secure storage space in Cushing.
Among the biggest beneficiaries are likely to be big trading
houses like Vitol and Mercuria, as well as some midstream firms
like Plains All American, who can buy extra crude to
fill up storage tanks that they already own. Others will be
trying to lease more, likely driving up rates to the benefit of
big owners such as Canada's Enbridge Inc, Magellan
Midstream and NuStar Energy.
Almost 40 percent of total tank farm capacity was leased to
third parties as of last September, up from a low of just 28
percent in 2012, the data show.
The rush emerges after the collapse in global oil prices
since June takes a heavier toll on the prompt prices than those
in the future, creating a large enough contango in the market to
pay for the cost of storage and finance.
The U.S. futures market first flipped into contango in
November. By Friday, the February 2016 oil contract was
trading at a premium of more than $8 a barrel to the first-month
Feb 2015, the widest spread since early 2011 but not yet
as alluring as the $25 gap at the height of the financial
crisis.
At that time, the annualized financial return from storing a
barrel of U.S. physical crude reached 40 to 50 percent,
according to estimates by Verleger. Now the return is around 8.5
percent.
Returns are already somewhat higher for North Sea Brent
, fuelling demand to charter oil supertankers to use as
floating storage due to the relatively limited availability of
onshore commercial storage in Europe.
CUSHING LURES
The extra space is also the result of a multibillion dollar
build-out of the nation's oil infrastructure over the past five
years, as a near doubling in domestic production and a reversal
in the flow of crude create new storage demand in new places.
Since September 2010, shell storage capacity at tank farms
has expanded by 32 percent or more than 100 million barrels, the
EIA data show. Capacity in Canada has also risen.
The scramble for storage will be especially fierce at
Cushing, the world's largest commercial tank hub and a prime
location for storage plays as the delivery point for U.S. oil
futures, where only about 40 percent of 80 million barrels is
now occupied, well below normal levels. By early 2009, after a
similar rout, Cushing was already about three-quarters full.
The situation is similar well beyond Cushing, according to
Genscape, an industry intelligence group that monitors oil
facilities including tank farms in Canada, near Houston and in
and around the Permian Basin oil patch.
Some 86 million barrels of crude is now held in stocks at
those 10 locations, only about half the total capacity at those
sites and a decline from peaks in recent months. In the Permian,
utilization is 34 percent, the lowest since Genscape began
monitoring it in 2010.
The lower utilization rates on the Gulf Coast are "a fixture
of the storage economics in Cushing - everyone is storing
barrels at Cushing because they've got space to put it and the
storage rates are cheaper," said Hillary Stevenson from
Genscape.
(Reporting by Jonathan Leff; additional reporting by Catherine
Ngai, editing by John Pickering)