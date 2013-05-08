GENEVA May 8 India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has bought at least 1 million barrels of Nigerian Qua Iboe crude oil via tender from BP, trade sources said on Wednesday.

The cargo is due to load in July, although the exact loading dates were not immediately available.

Refiners Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp also have outstanding tenders to purchase light, sweet crude oil this week.

The results are expected later this week.