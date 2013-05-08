Tata Steel UK closes pension scheme to new accruals from March 31
LONDON, March 7 Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its UK operations.
GENEVA/NEW DELHI May 8 India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has bought 2 million barrels of Nigerian Qua Iboe crude oil via tender from BP, trade sources said on Wednesday.
Two cargoes of 950,000 barrels of the top Nigerian grade are due to load in July, although the exact loading dates were not immediately available.
One trade source said the tender was awarded at around dated Brent plus $3.50 a barrel on a free on board basis.
Refiners Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corp also have outstanding tenders to purchase light, sweet crude oil this week.
The results are expected later this week.
LONDON, March 7 Oil industry costs are notoriously pro-cyclical, which is one of the main reasons for the pattern of boom and bust that has afflicted in the industry from the beginning.
* TAP to start removing olive trees in a matter of days-spokesman