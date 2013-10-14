BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.24
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
HOUSTON Oct 14 Britain's BP and France's Total were awarded tenders launched this month by Canadian Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp for a 1-million-barrel cargo of Colombian Castilla crude and a 500,000-barrel cargo of Colombian Vasconia crude, traders close to the deals said on Monday.
BP will pay the equivalent of $11.10 to $11.20 per barrel under the price of ICE Brent to buy the Castilla crude cargo, while Total agreed to pay the equivalent of $5.50 per barrel under ICE Brent price for the Vasconia crude, the traders added.
Both cargoes will be loaded during November, after being sold by any combination of Pacific's subsidiaries. Prices must ultimately refer to NYMEX WTI front month, according to the tender's conditions seen by Reuters.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil company in Colombia with an output of some 210,000 barrels per day (bpd), is offering four to six crude cargoes per month on the open market, while the Colombian state-run Ecopetrol frequently tenders crude cargoes also.
HERZOGENAURACH, March 8 The new boss of Adidas hiked sales and profit targets for the German sportwear firm on Wednesday and announced plans to increase ecommerce sales, simplify business processes and keep investing heavily in the key U.S. market.
March 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8.5 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, with negative share moves seen by a string of firms following their poor earnings updates offsetting gains in some firms that advanced on the back of a weaker pound. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, fresh from signing a joint venture to develop an oilfield off Mexico, remains on the lookout