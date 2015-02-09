(Repeats Sunday story without change)
* London the venue for annual oil industry gatherings
* Storage plays, price swings offer big profits
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Feb 8 The oil price crash has meant
slashed budgets, staff layoffs and mothballed projects for big
producers, but oil traders will celebrate their best market for
years this week.
As hundreds of dealers flock to London for the annual
International Petroleum Week, cocktail circuit talk will be of
the chance of huge returns after years of low volatility.
For them the market presents near perfect conditions,
mimicking the year after the 2008 oil crash when some booked
their best profits in history. Then, those with the know-how and
storage were able to lock-up millions of barrels of crude until
prices eventually recovered.
The bumper profits on offer are reflected in the long list
of IP Week parties, with no firms cancelling their events this
year, even as they make cuts in other areas.
"I haven't been more positive about trading conditions since
2009," said Torbjorn Tornqvist, head of trading house Gunvor,
one of the world's largest independent oil dealers, told Reuters
in Davos last month.
"I see contango in the market, I see the cost of funding
going down, I see the dollar strengthening, I see strong
refining margins."
Contango - industry jargon for when prices for delivery
months in the future are higher than in the spot market - is key
to much of the trading boom.
Any trader with access to storage, on land or at sea, can
buy a barrel of oil today for $58 and sell it 10 months
down the line for $65, based on current prices.
Volatility has also jumped in recent weeks. After posting a
60 percent crash from above $115 a barrel June to near $45 in
January, Brent crude oil has rallied by as much as 30 percent,
touching $59 a barrel this week.
Prices have swung wildly, gaining as much as 9 percent in
one session only to fall 5 percent the next, as traders wrestle
over whether a price floor has really been hit, even as supplies
look to continue outstripping demand in the first half of this
year.
RAZOR'S EDGE
Gunvor and its rivals Glencore, Vitol, Mercuria and
Trafigura have seen profits falling in the past five years
versus the peak of 2009, although the amount of oil, coal, and
gas they move has grown rapidly.
While revenues can amount to more than $300 billion a year
for the biggest trader Vitol, profit-margins are razor thin,
shrinking to less than 1 percent even in the better years.
"Whoever has storage this year will win," the head of
Mercuria, Marco Dunand, told Reuters last month. "Not
necessarily traders - but oil companies too and even refiners."
Oil majors BP and Shell, which have the
biggest trading operations among international energy firms,
have both reported improved results from trading divisions over
the past week as part of their fourth quarter results.
"Since 2009, when a lot of oil was stored onshore and
offshore, a lot of new storage capacity has been built and a lot
of refineries were turned into storage," said Dunand.
Dunand estimates that by the end of the first quarter of
2015 some 400 million barrels of oil worth $22 billion will be
stored onshore and offshore as global production volumes are
still massively exceeding demand.
However, as storage is being gradually filled in Europe more
and more barrels will be sent to the United States where storage
capacity is still abundant, meaning potentially record profits
for traders with a large presence there.
"There is a lot of spare capacity in the U.S. and some
geographical rebalancing still remains to be done," said Dunand.
(Additional reporting by David Sheppard, editing by William
Hardy)