By Devika Krishna Kumar
May 29 Oil traders keep a low profile.
So when one of the most widely followed oil traders on
Twitter abruptly closed his account last week, the outpouring of
dismay among his thousands of followers was rare for the
secretive multi-trillion dollar industry.
Eric Rosenfeldt, who goes by the Twitter handle of Oil
Merchant or @energyrosen, had attracted more than 8,000 Twitter
followers for his quirky and candid opinions on the crude oil
market.
Rosenfeldt does not identify himself or his company on his
Twitter profile, but he previously confirmed his identity to
Reuters.
The trader, who lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on
Thursday deleted his account after a user questioned some of his
tweets about crude prices and called him dishonest.
Saying his remarks had likely been misinterpreted,
Rosenfeldt decided it was the last straw for him with Twitter,
where he found the climate sometimes hostile.
"It was a death by a thousand cuts. Then someone said I was
dishonest or something like that and I was like, 'Why am I doing
this crap?'," Rosenfeldt, who has been in the oil business for
16 years and on Twitter since 2009, said in an instant message
on Friday.
It's not unusual for arguments to break out in Twittersphere
and Rosenfeldt had told Reuters previously he had considered
leaving the social media site because of negative responses from
other members.
For many traders, including Rosenfeldt, Twitter is in some
ways similar to the free-for-all spirit of the open-outcry
trading pits, which have been replaced by electronic trading.
Still the feud last week demonstrated how the public glare
on the internet can be tough even for veteran traders used to
the rough and tumble of the pits.
RARE SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE
In the fiercely competitive world of physical commodities
trading where merchants scour the market for tips, @energyrosen
was a relatively rare voice on social media. On some days, he
received as many as 800 direct Twitter messages.
His departure unleashed pleas on Thursday and Friday for his
return from his followers, who missed his real-time tweets and
commentary on everything from crude demand, prices, refinery
margins to closely-watched weekly storage data.
"He's a class act and spends his time helping traders and
investors learn an aspect of the oil industry that they wouldn't
learn otherwise," said former trader Anthony Crudele, who has
followed Rosenfeldt for a long time.
Swiss-based consultancy Petromatrix tweeted, "Missing
@energyrosen; if you are out there under another name, thanks
for all and please come back after the holiday."
Others simply expressed gratitude.
CLAIMS OF MISLEADING TWEETS
Rosenfeldt's departure followed a squabble with another
Twitter user, Joshua Demasi, whose user name is @joshuademasi.
Demasi in tweets accused Rosenfeldt of making bearish tweets
about oil in early May but later saying he was bullish all
along.
"@EnergyRosen I think you give valuable info, but no one is
above reproach. To tweet bearishly and then say I was long all
along is dishonest," tweeted Demasi, who has 2,422 followers.
Demasi, a strategist and portfolio manager at Loomis, Sayles
& Co, according to his LinkedIn profile, said he hoped
Rosenfeldt would come back.
"If he did indeed leave for good, that is too bad ... I was
merely seeking clarification about some of his posts and thought
our interaction to be innocuous," Demasi told Reuters in a
direct Twitter message.
Rosenfeldt, who is vice president of sales, supply and
trading at PAPCO Inc, said Demasi may have misinterpreted his
comments on intra-day price moves made within the confines of
Twitter's 140-character limit.
The ensuing exchange between the two men is not publicly
visible in its entirety because Rosenfeldt's account has been
removed from Twitter since his departure.
While he is off Twitter for now, he did not rule out a
return. "Yesterday morning, I would have said something
different but after receiving (lots of) emails... I am thinking
maybe a break. So we'll see," he said on Friday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)