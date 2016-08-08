(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Yahoo Messenger would begin
shutting down on Aug. 5 and will stop working on Aug. 31, 2016.)
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE Aug 5 As European and American
markets open on Friday, oil traders face a new era with Yahoo
Messenger, the main tool used by traders to communicate since
the late 1990s, shutting down.
Yahoo Inc said it would begin shutting down older
versions of Yahoo Messenger on Aug. 5 and it will stop working
on Aug. 31.
A raft of alternatives exist, but many oil industry users
say they will dearly miss Yahoo Messenger, with even the odd
tear being shed in memory of what became a much loved tool in an
otherwise unsentimental industry.
"You have no idea how much I'll miss Yahoo Messenger. I
built up hundreds of contacts on it over more than a decade. I
have Yahoo friends I have never met, but with whom I spent many
hours bantering and joking. It also made me a lot of money. Now
that it's gone, I could cry," said a senior oil trader in
Singapore who has been in the business for 20 years.
With Yahoo Messenger's end, the oil industry has to deal
with a fragmented communication market, which some say will
force the market back to the telephone.
"Yahoo was great as an aggregator for all commodity
participants so I think any cross-broking from one messenger
platform may mean people use the old friend - the phone," said
Matt Stanley, a fuel oil broker at Freight Investor Services in
Dubai.
"So in some kind of ironic way, you may see stronger
relationships formed now people have to interact the old school
way," he added.
FRAGMENTED AFTERWOLD
Yahoo, which in July announced the sale of its core
business unit to Verizon Communications Inc, took the oil
industry by storm in the late 1990s.
Its free, instant messaging technology revolutionized the
industry, helping usher in a new era of high-speed communication
that changed the way millions of barrels of oil traded daily.
The online, follow-up version to its standalone messaging
software cannot be used by the industry as it does not meet
compliance standards like saving conversations.
As a result, oil traders, brokers, analysts and also
journalists covering the oil industry have been scrambling for
alternatives, of which there are plenty, including Eikon
Messenger, ICE Instant Messaging, Symphony, Bloomberg Messenger,
Twitter, and WhatsApp.
The inevitable fragmentation of the market is seen as a
nuisance by most: one study concluded that Eikon Messenger had
done well in the power, natural gas and dry-bulk markets like
coal or iron ore, while ICE Instant Messenger had managed to
garner much support in oil, and Symphony was heavily supported
by banks.
"Let's face it, it's not the end of the world. But Yahoo's
beauty was that everybody used one platform," said one Asian
fuel broker.
"Now, we all use several platforms, and that's a bit of a
pain," he added.
Reuters News is a division of Thomson Reuters, which
operates Eikon Messenger and competes with other systems to
provide messaging services to financial markets.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)