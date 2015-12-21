OSLO Dec 21 Commodities trader Gunvor
and the oil trading desks of Statoil and other energy
firms are considering joining a global initiative aimed at
shedding light on companies' dealing with governments of
resource-rich countries.
The latest transparency drive by the Extractive Industries
Transparency Initiative (EITI) could lead to the disclosure of
the billions of dollars in payments made between commodities
traders and national oil companies of energy-rich nations such
as Nigeria and Azerbaijan.
EITI is a global standard to promote open and accountable
management of natural resources. It includes governments, oil
firms, investors and civil society organisations.
Gunvor and the trading desks of Statoil and Shell
discussed the first steps of how these payments could be
disclosed in a telephone call with EITI on Dec. 4.
"Our hope is that, in all EITI member countries that have
national oil companies that sell oil on behalf of the
government, citizens in these countries will have the
opportunity to see information about the sale of their oil by
NOCs to trading companies," Jonas Moberg, head of the Oslo-based
EITI Secretariat, told Reuters.
For many countries such as Iraq, the Republic of Congo,
Azerbaijan and Nigeria, the majority of oil revenues come from
the sale of crude by national oil companies to commodities
traders, the EITI said.
EITI encourages transparency by tallying up revenues
declared by states and comparing them with payments declared by
oil and mining firms.
Some 49 countries are EITI members, including Nigeria, Iraq
and Azerbaijan. They have disclosed around $1.7 trillion in oil,
gas and mining revenues collected between 1999 and 2014.
The Dec. 4 call included representatives from the government
of Switzerland, where many trading houses are based, and
non-governmental organisations. The next step is a meeting of
the participants in January in London.
Trafigura, which was also on the call, discloses
its payments to EITI member countries since last year, the first
commodities trader to do so.
Gunvor spokesman Seth Thomas Pietras said the trading house
was considering joining the initiative, while Norway's Statoil,
which sits on the EITI board, said it would disclose the
payments its oil trading division makes to the national oil
companies of EITI member countries if the drive is implemented.
Statoil has published payments it makes to EITI governments
for more than a decade.
Shell, a founding member of the EITI, took part in the call
as a representative for oil firms. A company spokesman said it
would continue to support the development of EITI guidance.
