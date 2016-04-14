* Brent forward curve: tmsnrt.rs/1VmLW1G
* Brent 2015 vs 2016: tmsnrt.rs/1VmMqos
* Put open interest at $30: tmsnrt.rs/1Npbunb
By Henning Gloystein and Gavin Maguire
SINGAPORE, April 14 Oil traders have ramped up
their bets in the futures and options market that April's rally
will run out of steam, as the outlook for demand weakens and
with few clear signs of an end in sight to a supply glut.
While prices for front-month delivery Brent crude futures
rallied by as much as 20 percent this month, sparking
hopes of an end to a rout that had previously pulled the market
down by as much as 70 percent since 2014, data for contracts for
later delivery looks much weaker.
The spread between Brent for delivery in December 2017 and
those for delivery next month has halved since March 1 to just
$4.40 per barrel, and in some cases even wiping out the
contango, a price curve where contracts are more expensive going
forward than for prompt delivery (chart: tmsnrt.rs/1VmLW1G).
U.S. bank Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients that it
was "bearish oil prices" into the second half of the year and
that "given producer hedging appetite into 2017 and the storage
situation (full tanks), which requires at least some contango."
With no end in sight to a production glut and also
increasing worries on the demand side, with the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cutting its consumption
forecast this week, traders are positioning themselves for
further price falls.
In the options arena, the number of put options tied to the
July $30 strike price has increased by 150 percent, or 4,700
contracts, since mid-March, indicating a swell in bearish
sentiment tied to that time frame.
Put options give a trader the opportunity to sell a product
at a certain price, so a July put at $30 per barrel would make
money if prices, currently around $43.50 per barrel, hit that
level by summer.
Put open interest also increased by more than a third at the
December $30 strike, suggesting a growing bearish mood towards
Brent prices towards year-end as well. (chart: tmsnrt.rs/1Npbunb).
"On the supply-side, I haven't seen any convincing signs
that production will fall towards consumption anytime soon. In
fact, on the demand-side there are some concerns that
consumption could slow. That leads me to think that the glut
will either stay as it is or get worse, and that would require
lower oil prices," said an oil trader at a commodity merchant
house.
If the recent oil price rally does come to an end soon, it
would mark an almost exact repeat of events in 2015, when crude
futures doubled between January and early May only to peak and
then tumble to 13-year lows over the course of the rest of the
year (chart: tmsnrt.rs/1VmMqos).
(Editing by Ed Davies)