* Crude oversupply limits scope for profits
* Strong gasoline demand offers rare arbitrage options
By Ron Bousso and Libby George
LONDON, Nov 24 In a world overflowing with oil,
traders are looking to once-secondary markets such as gasoline
and diesel for profits, as limited supplies and rapidly changing
demand offer the volatility they thrive on.
In recent months, surprise shutdowns at relatively small
refineries or extreme weather conditions have led to spikes in
prices of gasoline and other products - allowing traders to cash
in by filling the shortage or making a bet on paper price
movements.
The rise of huge refining hubs in Asia, the Middle East and
on the U.S. Gulf Coast has also led to the birth of long supply
routes for products that rarely existed before.
This stands in contrast to crude oil, where a rising glut in
supplies has suppressed much of the physical gyrations
that traders make their money on.
The oil overhang, however, has sparked red-hot growth in
demand from consumers lured by low prices. This has exacerbated
regional imbalances between oil refineries that produce diesel,
gasoline and jet fuel and the demand centres where they are
consumed.
Limited supply of gasoline relative to global demand is now
expected to lead more frequently to price spikes and new
arbitrages, said Michael Dei-Michei, analyst at Vienna-based JBC
Energy.
"There is no room for error," according to Dei-Michei.
"Gasoline is so far removed from crude ... This type of gasoline
demand growth - it's as fast as we've seen in years. It's very,
very unusually strong."
In a sign of a shift in focus, big oil trading houses have
expanded their oil products infrastructure in recent years.
Vitol, the world's top oil trader, has acquired Royal Dutch
Shell's petrol station business in Australia and also
invested in retail in Nigeria. Trafigura has invested
extensively in increasing its refining and products storage
footprint in Britain and Africa in recent years.
FLUX OF BUYING IN CHINA
A sharp and unexpected rise this year in demand for
high-quality gasoline around the world, notably in China and the
United States, has led to moments of acute supply shortages that
offered savvy traders possibilities to trade products between
regions, in what is known as arbitrage.
Earlier this year, a breakdown at a refinery in the middle
of the United States caused global gasoline price spikes. More
recently, outages at Exxon Mobile Corp's 149,000 bpd
Torrance refinery in California attracted rarely seen cargoes of
high-end gasoline from Europe.
A sudden flux of buying in China forestalled the seasonal
price crash nearly all market watchers were expecting in Europe.
This contrasts with low volatility in trading crude oil
where a huge oversupply means the impact on prices of major
geopolitical events such as strife in Iraq and Libya has
diminished.
"There is no shortage of geopolitical risk among producers
but at the moment that is providing a floor to prices because
otherwise the market is very well supplied," said David Fyfe,
head of market research and analysis at Swiss-based trader
Gunvor.
"You morph from premium in times of tightness in the market
to a concept of risk floor and that is clearly where we are at
the moment."
Still, Fyfe warned that oil products' moment in the sun
could fade as North American shale companies and other oil
producers scale back output, returning a more substantial risk
premium to crude.
"The balance will shift at some point in the future: we will
come full circle and in 2017 or 2018, when the market tightens
up again, the risk premium will probably come back with a
vengeance. But at the moment it is a floor, not a premium."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)