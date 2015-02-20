Feb 20 Hundreds of communities across the United
States have become accustomed to the sight of mile-long oil
trains rumbling by in recent years. Pembroke, Virginia, was not
one of them, until now.
CSX Corp is temporarily rerouting up to five oil
trains through this small riverside town to bypass the site of
an explosive oil train derailment that occurred 90 miles north
in Mount Carbon, West Virginia, on Monday. The
trains will likely travel instead on a track that hugs the New
River and at one point sweeps into the Pembroke town limits.
In line with a federal protocol established last year
following a string of fiery derailments across North America,
the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Tuesday
informed 16 counties and cities that oil trains could be coming
through their towns, local officials and fire departments said,
one day after the Mount Carbon derailment. Those counties passed
the information on to local emergency responders.
"They sent us information and gave us an emergency response
guide sheet," said Chris Neice, Pembroke's fire chief.
CSX has notified the state that as many as five trains, each
carrying between about 24,000 and 70,000 barrels of oil, will be
rerouted, according to Jeff Stern, state coordinator at the
Virginia Department of Emergency Management. The trains will run
along a Norfolk Southern line that normally transports
coal and freight, not oil, until the main route is restored.
That this is happening with little fanfare in Pembroke and
potentially hundreds of other cities and towns along this track
stretching as far as Ohio, highlights how ubiquitous oil trains
have become in the United States, where crude-by-rail is an
essential, yet sometimes explosive, fix for an overwhelmed
pipeline network.
Apart from emergency services, which include a 35-person
volunteer fire department, barely anyone in Pembroke is aware,
according to interviews with officials and store owners in the
town. None of the people in the town of 1,128 said they had seen
such a train yet. CSX acknowledged the rerouting, but did not
say how long it would last.
Monday's West Virginia incident involved a 109-car oil train
that came off the rails, exploded, burned down a building and
caused the evacuation of two nearby towns. No one was seriously
injured.
The accident was the latest in a string of explosive oil
train derailments, including one into the James River in
downtown Lynchburg, Virginia, in April last year. The incidents
have prompted calls for stricter transport standards and raised
concern for residents near train lines across the country.
The worst accident yet, in the Canadian town of
Lac-Megantic, Quebec, in 2013, killed 47 people.
RESIDENTS WORRIED
In Pembroke, word of new hazardous freight has begun to
worry local residents.
A major derailment could "wipe out" a riverside campsite
situated near the tracks, said Jerry Gautier, 66, who knew about
the trains because he is president of the town's volunteer fire
department. "It worries me, my camper is 20 yards from the
track."
Eddie O'Dell, manager at a local cafe, said he was worried
about oil getting into the river, a kayaking and fishing hub in
summer.
"You look at what happened in Lynchburg and the cars went
into the river. I am most concerned about a spill," said O'Dell.
Local fire departments, many of them volunteer outfits, were
provided with documents including details on the chemical
make-up of crude oil and a government order explaining
Virginia's oil train safety procedures, according to emails seen
by Reuters.
Little other information was provided, but Chris Armstrong,
a lieutenant of the fire department in Richmond, Virginia - the
state's second-largest city, population 214,000 - was also
informed this week that oil trains could run through Richmond.
He said his department had already received training to deal
with chlorine and ethanol spills, which would help it react to
oil accidents.
Marci Stone, emergency management coordinator for the City
of Roanoke, said its fire department had also received training
to deal with hazardous materials.
Meanwhile, the residents of Pembroke - who like others
contacted for this story were unaware of the new potential
change in cargo until informed of the notice by met
the news with everything from concern to apathy.
Neice, Pembroke's fire chief, was not worried. "As long as
the trains stay upright, we will be fine."
(Reporting by Edward McAllister and Jarrett Renshaw in New
York; editing by Jonathan Leff and Matthew Lewis)