* Turkey now importing 5 mln tonnes/yr Iran oil -Turkish
energy minister
* Also importing 10 bcm gas from Iran, would import more if
available
* Would also increase Iraqi gas imports if output raised
(Adds more quotes and details on Turkey energy and import
needs)
By Meeyoung Cho and Jane Chung
DAEGU, South Korea, Oct 17 Turkey will take at
least the same 5 million tonnes (100,000 barrel per day) of
Iranian crude in 2014 that it is taking this year, as any more
cuts in the volumes from Iran would "threaten" its economy, the
Turkish energy minister said on Thursday.
Turkey is also importing 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of
gas a year from Iran and would buy more if it was available,
Taner Yildiz said in a briefing during the World Energy Congress
in South Korea.
The European Union and the United States believe Iran is
developing nuclear weapons, while Tehran says its programme is
for power generation. Western sanctions over Iran's nuclear
programme have cut its oil exports in half from pre-2012 levels
and cost it billions of dollars a month in lost revenue.
"Now we are importing about 5 million tonnes and if we
(reduce more) than that, then that would threaten our energy
supply security," said Yildiz.
Turkey's energy demand doubled in the last ten years and
will double again in the next ten, he said.
Turkey is also ready to take more Iraqi gas to help meet its
energy needs if Iraq increases its gas output, he said.
The United States in June renewed six-month waivers on Iran
sanctions for Turkey and eight other economies in exchange for
their agreeing to reduce purchases of oil from Iran.
This week six world powers and Iran held two days of nuclear
negotiations that the United States described as the most
serious and candid to date. Western diplomats said Tehran hinted
it was ready to scale back sensitive atomic activities to secure
urgent sanctions relief.
Asked if there will be any delay in Turkey's first nuclear
power plant, the minister said there would be none, as
additional upgrading for safety has been completed.
He added that a planned second plant on the Black Sea also
could be built as scheduled for start-up in 2023.
Earlier this month a source close to Turkey's nuclear plans
said the first plant, being built by Russia's Rosatom, is likely
to be delayed by at least a year due to bureaucratic hurdles
that hamper the $20 billion, 4,800 megawatt project.
Turkey will host the next World Energy Congress meeting in
2016.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho and Jane Chung; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)