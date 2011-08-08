(Adds details)

* Forties pipeline restarted late on Friday

* BP says work continuing at Unity platform

LONDON, Aug 8 Oil supplies running through the North Sea Forties oil pipeline are reduced because bad weather delayed the completion of maintenance on an oil platform, operator BP PLC said on Monday.

London-based BP restarted the Forties pipeline late on Friday as planned, although work on the Unity platform, which connects five oilfields to the main Forties line, is continuing.

"Due to dense fog through much of last week, work on the Unity riser was extended through the weekend and will be completed as soon as possible," BP spokesman Matt Taylor said.

"Throughput in Forties is reduced due to the need to complete work on the Unity riser."

The Unity platform connects the Bruce, Scott, Nelson, Britannia and Graben Area fields to the Forties pipeline, according to BP's website.

BP scheduled the work from Aug. 1-5. The Forties pipeline handles about 40 percent of the UK's oil production. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)