* Forties pipeline restarted late on Friday
* BP says work continuing at Unity platform
* Oil traders not ruling out further cargo delays
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 8 Oil flows through the North Sea
Forties oil pipeline are reduced because bad weather delayed
maintenance on an oil platform, trimming shipments of the crude,
which usually sets the dated Brent benchmark.
Forties pipeline operator BP PLC said on Monday it
restarted the line late on Friday as planned, although work on
the Unity platform, which connects five oilfields to the main
Forties line, was continuing.
"Due to dense fog through much of last week, work on the
Unity riser was extended through the weekend and will be
completed as soon as possible," BP spokesman Matt Taylor said.
"Throughput in Forties is reduced due to the need to
complete work on the Unity riser."
BP did not say how much oil was flowing along the pipeline,
which was scheduled to pump 310,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
August, less than normal. The line usually handles about 40
percent of the UK's oil production.
Forties is important for global oil markets because it
normally sets the price of dated Brent, a benchmark used to
price up to 70 percent of the world's physical crude.
Flows along the line have been curbed in recent months
mainly because of reduced output at Nexen's Buzzard
field, delaying Forties crude shipments and supporting prices.
Oil traders on Monday were not ruling out further delays in
shipments after the restart at reduced volumes. Five of the 16
August-loading cargoes have already been deferred, according to
a Reuters tally.
The Unity platform connects the Bruce, Scott, Nelson,
Britannia and Graben Area fields to the Forties pipeline,
according to BP's website.
BP scheduled the Forties pipeline work from Aug. 1-5 to
remove an unexploded German mine from World War II which was
discovered nearby and to carry out other maintenance.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)