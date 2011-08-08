* Forties pipeline restarted late on Friday

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Aug 8 Oil flows through the North Sea Forties oil pipeline are reduced because bad weather delayed maintenance on an oil platform, trimming shipments of the crude, which usually sets the dated Brent benchmark.

Forties pipeline operator BP PLC said on Monday it restarted the line late on Friday as planned, although work on the Unity platform, which connects five oilfields to the main Forties line, was continuing.

"Due to dense fog through much of last week, work on the Unity riser was extended through the weekend and will be completed as soon as possible," BP spokesman Matt Taylor said.

"Throughput in Forties is reduced due to the need to complete work on the Unity riser."

BP did not say how much oil was flowing along the pipeline, which was scheduled to pump 310,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, less than normal. The line usually handles about 40 percent of the UK's oil production.

Forties is important for global oil markets because it normally sets the price of dated Brent, a benchmark used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical crude.

Flows along the line have been curbed in recent months mainly because of reduced output at Nexen's Buzzard field, delaying Forties crude shipments and supporting prices.

Oil traders on Monday were not ruling out further delays in shipments after the restart at reduced volumes. Five of the 16 August-loading cargoes have already been deferred, according to a Reuters tally.

The Unity platform connects the Bruce, Scott, Nelson, Britannia and Graben Area fields to the Forties pipeline, according to BP's website.

BP scheduled the Forties pipeline work from Aug. 1-5 to remove an unexploded German mine from World War II which was discovered nearby and to carry out other maintenance. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Alison Birrane)