Dec 19 U.S. crude oil futures rallied more than $2 a barrel on Friday, with traders citing book-squaring ahead the expiry of the front-month January contract and pre-holiday short-covering.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was up $2.14 to $56.25 a barrel by 10:49 a.m. EST (1549 GMT) after hitting a session high at $56.25. The nearby February contract, which becomes WTI's front-month from Monday, was up $1.90 to $56.26.

(Reporting By Barani Krishnan)