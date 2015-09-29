(Fixes factbox link in paragraph 2. No changes to text)
By Terry Wade
HOUSTON, Sept 29 A number of U.S. shale oil and
gas companies are securing unchanged or even increased credit
allotments during their semi-annual loan reviews, defying
expectations that banks would slash small firms' credit lines in
response to low crude prices.
According to a Reuters review of disclosures made by 19
independent U.S. shale oil and gas companies since Aug. 1, at
least 11 have said their borrowing bases have been or will be
maintained or increased. In contrast, just five talked about
cuts.
It is too early to tell if the whole sector will emerge
equally largely unscathed from the reviews. Many more companies
from a batch of about 60 U.S. independents typically tracked by
investment banks will probably make disclosures after the usual
loan reset deadline of Oct. 1.
But outcomes so far suggest an expected pullback by banks
may be far less severe than many in the industry have feared.
"I've seen some companies maintaining borrowing bases and
some companies even increasing borrowing bases, though other
companies are cutting," one energy lawyer in Houston said. "It
really is on a case-by-case basis."
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has voiced
concern about banks' exposure to oil's nearly 60 percent slide
given crude prices serve to determine the value of borrowers'
assets.
A survey of a broad range of 182 energy industry
professionals this month by the law firm Haynes & Boone showed
they expected borrowing bases linked to valuations of oil and
gas reserves to fall on average by 39 percent.
However, a quarterly survey of 40 energy lenders by the
advisory firm Macquarie Tristone showed the average oil price
they use to size their loans has edged down only about 5 percent
in the last six months, suggesting just a modest pullback in
lending.(Graphic: link.reuters.com/xec75w)
Bankers also expect crude prices to recover from six-year
lows in the months ahead. They see the U.S. benchmark price
averaging at $48 per barrel this year and $54 next year and
climbing above $61 in 2018 from around $45 now.
A combination of bank lending and private equity financing
has allowed many U.S. companies to keep producing crude and
adding to a global glut even after funding in public capital
markets began drying out in June.
HOLDING UP
Lenders and producers say credit has been holding up even as
crude prices tumbled for a number of reasons.
Chief among them: many companies snapped up hedges in June
during a brief price rally, making loans to them far less risky
"Many firms were able to hedge in June, so that allowed them
to be better positioned coming into redeterminations," said an
energy banker in Dallas. "Price decks have largely been
maintained ... and most banks are fairly optimistic."
Banks, anticipating an oil market recovery, have also
trimmed their price estimates used to size loans, so-called
price decks, much less than the drop in crude would suggest.
Finally, by driving down costs companies have helped keep
chunks of their reserves, used as collateral for credit,
economically recoverable.
Some, such as Gulfport Energy Corp, which operates
in Ohio and Louisiana, have also acquired new oil fields during
the downturn. Back in February, Gulfport reported its proved
reserves had tripled from the previous year and earlier this
month the company said The Bank of Nova Scotia had increased its
borrowing base to $700 million from $575 million.
Others, such Gastar Exploration Ltd., which operates
in Oklahoma, West Virginia and East Texas, credited their
hedging for keeping lending bases steady.
Even with cuts, many firms appear to have some financial
leeway. Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research said this
month only a fifth of the 59 oil companies it tracks have used
more than half of their borrowing bases.
Private equity funds are also there to plug financing gaps,
albeit at a steeper cost than typical loan rates of around 8.5
percent.
"There's a very robust private capital market," said J.P.
Hanson, managing director at New York-based investment bank
Houlihan Lokey. "For at least a few companies that need a
lifeline, there is capital available."
(Additional reporting by Anna Driver and Jonathan Schwarzberg;
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)